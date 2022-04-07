Smoking EPCOT Drink Stuns Guests at Disney Bar

If you want to order one of the coolest drinks you have ever seen on your next Walt Disney World vacation, we have just the drink for you.

Although Disney is full of delicious treats and drinks for you to enjoy, there are some that stick out above the rest thanks to presentation, style, flair, and taste. Every restaurant and multiple locations at Walt Disney World will have a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, from beers to cocktails, and at times it may be tough to choose. Magic Kingdom (at table service dining only), Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios may have some great drinks for you to sip on, but EPCOT has always reigned as superior when it comes to drinking selections.

Over the years, the challenge of eating and drinking around the World Showcase at EPCOT has gained incredible traction, leaving EPCOT with the ability to produce as many different food and beverage options for Guests as they can, as the experience of indulging as you walk through the theme park has become the norm for many.

Personally, La Cava Del Tequila has always been a top spot for me at EPCOT, but now, things just got better. La Cava Del Tequila is located inside the Mexico pavilion at EPCOT, finding a tiny home in what looks to be a cave bar stuck in the wall. This is the only location in Mexico where you can get hand-crafted margaritas made from scratch in front of your eyes, as well as try all of the tequila your heart desires. If you want to sit down in the restaurant, you can order some delicious guacamole as well! Even Neil Patrick Harris has a drink here!

The Lily Margarita is new to EPCOT, and at a high cost of $25.00, expectations are set quite high for the cocktail. The new drink comes thanks to a collaboration with ultra-premium tequila producer Casa Dragones who is working with longtime friend Lily Aldridge and EPCOT’s La Cava Del Tequila. The Lily Margarita for a special partnership with global nonprofit Women for Women International, with proceeds going toward funds for Ukrainian women in crisis. Through the end of April, $5 will be donated for every The Lily Margarita – available exclusively at La Cava del Tequila.

The drink has a stunning floral flavor and comes to Guests with a stunning presentation. Smoke will fill a glass casing and then your table as the drink is presented in a foggy surprise. With such a fantastic introduction to the drink and knowing that $5.00 will go to Ukrainian women in crisis, this drink is a big winner for me! The presentation had every Guest looking our way, as it is a true show stopper.

More on The Lily Margarita

With spring approaching, Lily’s love for blossoms served as inspiration for La Cava Del Tequila’s mixologist Gustavo Ortega’s take on the classic cocktail, marrying the perfect balance of tangy and tart from cranberry and lime juices with subtle sweetness from rose petal liqueur, finished with a soft hint of violet essence and gentle clove and pepper notes from Casa Dragones Blanco.

Below you can see what some have said about the partnership regarding the drink as well.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Lily Aldridge, a longtime fan and friend of our tequila, for The Lily Margarita, a special cocktail only offered at La Cava Del Tequila, one of our most popular tequila-sipping destinations. Casa Dragones has always been community-driven and with this partnership, we’re bringing friends, collaborators and tequila lovers into our circle to help support Women for Women International as they raise funds to help Ukrainian women during this time of need.” – Bertha González Nieves “I am excited to partner with Casa Dragones Tequila and my friend Bertha González Nieves for The Lily Margarita at La Cava Del Tequila in Epcot, a place I always love visiting. Now more than ever, giving back is essential and I’m proud to partner with Casa Dragones to support Women for Women International’s Conflict Response Fund to raise much needed funds and awareness for Ukrainian women and families.” – Lily Aldridge

Would you try this new margarita at EPCOT?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At the moment, EPCOT is now celebrating the International Flower and Garden Festival, and tons of construction is going on! Spaceship Earth now has the new Beacon of Magic lights illuminating the sphere and Future World is on the road to completion. Club Cool and the new Creations Shop is open to Guests as well as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion! Plus, you can enjoy the stunning Harmonious show each evening!

World Showcase will soon also be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The construction on these three lands has been ongoing, and now, we are beginning to see certain aspects of the theme park taking shape.