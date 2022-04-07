Giant New Theme Park Will Provide Target Guests Free Admission

A new theme Park is currently in development, expecting to break ground in 2023 and be fully completed by 2025, and it has plans to offer free admission to most of its Guests.

Spirit of Adventure Park will be a new theme Park located in Wentzville, Missouri, 40 minutes west of St. Louis. The project is being developed to make the theme Park the most innovative and fully accessible in the world.

The idea for this theme Park sparked when Jamie Vann, president and co-founder of the project, talked about a spring break trip to Walt Disney World with one of her friends. Her friend commented that was something she wouldn’t be able to do with her family because of the challenges she faced with her daughter, who has down syndrome.

The Park will be targeted at those with Down syndrome, autism, PTSD, or anyone battling a life-threatening illness, as well as the hearing, visually, mentally, and physically impaired, and it will join Morgan’s Wonderland, in San Antonio, Texas, as the only ultra-accessible amusement Parks in the world.

Spirit of Adventure Park will provide a similar feel to Walt Disney World’s EPCOT. Vann said the Park would merge entertainment and education.

The theme park will not have roller coasters, but it will offer Guests experiences on a carousel, Ferris wheel, barn, sensory and edible gardens, and a greenhouse designed by an undisclosed former Disney Cast Member. It will also feature lifted garden beds, which would give those with disabilities a chance to do something like picking a fruit or vegetable, which they may have never had the opportunity to do before.

Once completed, the Park plans to offer free admission to every and any Guest with a disability and charge a nominal fee to those accompanying them.

The official website for Spirit of Discovery Park states its mission as follows:

Many of us have fond memories of visiting theme parks as children, but not everyone can be so lucky. There are children and parents all across our world that have challenges that prevent them from enjoying theme parks and activities of many kinds. Recently, a group of individuals has come together to give their time and talent to take on the monumental task of developing an amusement park specifically designed for EVERY body, including those with physical and mental disabilities and our Veterans. Once built, families will visit this park without the fear of a loved one being left out of the fun.

The official website also quotes Walt Disney, using the phrase “If you dream it, you can do it.”

Would you or a family member be benefited if more accessible Parks opened?