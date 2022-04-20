International Guests Turned Away From Disney As Parks Reach Capacity

A trip to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort is a wish come true for many.

Riding iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad never gets old, but there are plenty of new attractions like WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disneyland Resort, as well as Remy’ Ratatouille Adventure and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Walt Disney World Resort.

Recently a group traveling from Australia wanted to experience that magic at Disneyland but were turned away at the gates.

TikTok user @alannah21 shared that they flew from Australia to Anaheim to experience Disneyland, which includes Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, only to find out that the Disney Park Passes had been completely reserved for their dates.

Literally have never been more sad in my life!! Someone help! @Disney Parks #perfect #crying #stupid #disneyland #avengerscampus#disneylandcalifornia #californiaadventure #disney#whatiateatdisneyland #starwars #disneyparks #depressed

Disney Park Guests are no longer allowed to walk up to the entrance gate and purchase tickets. Instead, tickets must be purchased in advance online or by phone, and Disney Park Reservations are required to enter, as well. These instructions are posted on the website, but these aren’t the first Guests to experience this issue.

The Park Reservation system has been in place since the start of the pandemic and, while most Guests have adjusted, there are still others who are just now making their first trips and discovering the changes that have been made.

