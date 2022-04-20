Insane Line Leaves Disney Guests Stuck Outside Entrance

Recently, one Guest shared a jaw-dropping image of the line for one of Walt Disney World’s most popular attractions.

The Walt Disney World Resort has so much to offer from exciting rides and amazing experiences. One of its newest attractions has been getting rave reviews from Park fans and Star Wars fans alike. Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently got an incredibly-exciting new land called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge where Guests can live out their own Star Wars adventures.

Here Guests have the choice of rides like Mellineium Falcom: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance. Both attractions are fun but it’s hard to compete with the level of detail, theming, and excitement found in Rise of the Resistance.

It should come as no surprise that this ride is always packed full of excited Guests, typically garnering at least two hour-long waits or more daily. This was exhibited by one Disney Park fan who snapped this photo below:

The photo was accompanied by the caption: “It’s only 145-minute wait for Rise of the Resistance, let’s do this!” As you can see, there were so many Guests in line for the ride that the queue stretched out past the entrance to the land the ride is in!

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

What’s the longest you’ve ever waited for a ride at Disney?

