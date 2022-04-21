Multiple Football Team Members Push Past, Trample Cast Member at Disney

The Florida Gators Football team visited Walt Disney World one time, where they ended up pushing past a Cast Member and running them over.

One TikToker uses her profile to receive direct messages from Cast Members who want to tell their story but do not want to put their name or face out there. She receives several messages and shares them via videos on her profile without saying any names or user names.

In one direct message, a Cast Member told her story of how one time they were trampled by a football team at an attraction so that they could enter the FastPass line.

We want to note that Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members.

“There was a time the Florida Gators football team came to my attraction and was upset that I wouldn’t let them in through FastPass when they did not have FastPasses and these grown men literally ran me over,” the TikToker said.

“When I called security to come and get them, he was a Gators fan and took a picture with him instead,” she said as she chuckled.

You can hear the full story in the TikTok video below.

It is unfortunate in this case that instead of reprimanding the football team for their behavior, the security guard took a photo with them instead. If you ever see something suspicious or behavior like this, report it to a nearby Cast Member.

As always, the rules and regulations at the Disney Parks are in place to keep yourself, and other Guests, as safe as possible. Please listen to the Disney Cast Members and report any suspicious behavior.

For a list of Walt Disney World’s rules and regulations, visit their official website here.