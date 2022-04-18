Universal’s Newest Ride Takes Shape As Construction Speeds Up

As Universal inches closer to the official opening of its newest Park, click here to catch a sneak peek of what’s been going on!

One of the most anticipated theme Park projects currently is the exciting new Epic Universe addition coming to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the U.S., featuring tons of rides, attractions, and experiences that will be sure to provide a ton of fun. Not much is known about the Park but early reports and patents indicate incorporating the classic Universal Monster series as well as the expansion known as Super Nintendo World which opened in Universal Studios Japan last year to resounding success.

A Wizarding World of Harry Potter section is also being rumored with a Fantastic Beasts spin to it. The Park’s construction was put on hold last year but it appears progress is quickly being made again with a 2025 opening date announced by Universal.

Recently, several pictures were taken of what all is being done at Epic Universe’s construction site which you can see below courtesy of bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) on Twitter:

Yellow arrow in this aerial seems to be the next site prep for flat parking of Universal’s Epic Universe. Parking site fills the bottom half of this photo. Blue arrow at about front of the park. Purple, at about center of the park.

Aerial overview of Classic Monsters land at Universal's Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/rQxJyfHzfh — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 16, 2022

Later on in the thread, we can see some more photos of Super Nintendo World as well as the exciting new Donkey Kong roller coaster.

Aerial overview of Super Nintendo World in Epic Universe. From top right, Yoshi's Adventure, Mario Cart, and Donkey Kong.

Aerial overview of Super Nintendo World in Epic Universe.

From top right, Yoshi's Adventure, Mario Cart, and Donkey Kong. pic.twitter.com/2DvnGIrLrq — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 16, 2022

Aerial photo of Super Nintendo World construction. In foreground, Donkey Kong. At top, Yoshi's Adventure. At right, Mario Cart. In Universal's Epic Universe.

Aerial photo of Super Nintendo World construction. In foreground, Donkey Kong.

At top, Yoshi's Adventure.

At right, Mario Cart. In Universal's Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/55kmHS6DHs — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 16, 2022

Aerial look at the large number of concrete forms at Donkey Kong in Super Nintendo World. A section of Universal’s Epic Universe.

Aerial look at the large number of concrete forms at Donkey Kong in Super Nintendo World. A section of Universal's Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/GQePwf4puB — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 16, 2022

There are currently three attractions set to open with Epic Universe in Super Nintendo Land including a Mario Kart virtual reality ride, Yoshi’s Adventure, and a new Donkey Kong ride. For those curious, Super Nintendo World offers so many incredible experiences for fans of the Mushroom kingdom. More on Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan:

Explore the world of Mario! SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is full of iconic elements straight from Mushroom Kingdom! Immerse yourself in the exciting world of Mario Hop on Yoshi for an adorable adventure! Hang on to Yoshi as you search for Captain Toad on a treasure hunt! Use the Captain’s map to find 3 mysterious eggs! Get a spectacular view of the Mushroom Kingdom from Mount Beanpole while having fun on this ride that’s perfect for the whole family. Race on Mario Kart Race your way to victory! Iconic Mario Kart courses have been brought to life with cutting-edge technology. Challenge enemies with shells! Aim for the finish line with Mario and Peach! The world’s first interactive Mario Kart theme park ride will leave you with a rush of adrenaline! Aside from Orlando and Japan, Universal Hollywood is also building a Super Nintendo World which will be located on the first floor of the Park. Although an opening date has yet to be announced, it is being rumored that the end of the year could be a great time to visit the Park.

Are you looking forward to Epic Universe’s official opening? Let us know in the comments below.

