Beloved Universal Experience Unexpectedly Undergoing Refurbishments

There have been plenty of projects under construction at Universal Orlando Resort in the last few months.

Poseidon’s Fury just recently reopened at Universal’s Islands of Adventure after more than two years of closure. In addition, Universal Orlando has permanently closed Shrek 4-D and a rumored Minions-themed attraction is expected to take over the area at Universal Studios Florida.

Revenge of the Mummy also closed in January for a lengthy refurbishment and isn’t set to reopen until late summer 2022. The Epic Universe is also seeing major construction activity and the new theme park is expected to open in 2025.

At Islands of Adventure, all three water rides– Jurassic Park River Adventure, Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, and Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls– all underwent scheduled maintenance this past winter.

However, despite the construction work that has already taken place on the attractions and the land itself, it seems Toon Lagoon is also undergoing some more refurbishments.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently shared a photo of the construction fence that surrounds Toon Extra, a beloved merchandise store in Toon Lagoon.

Aerial look at construction fence for refurbishment of a portion of Toon Lagoon.

Aerial look at construction fence for refurbishment of a portion of Toon Lagoon. pic.twitter.com/Kdk6beHDtF — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 16, 2022

There has been no confirmation from Universal as to what the construction is for. The Toon Extra store is still open. The construction walls run all the way up to the entrance, but don’t block the entrance.

