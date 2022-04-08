Disney World Extends Hours for Rest of Month as Massive Crowds Pile In

If you are planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort this month and were hoping for crowd sizes to be reduced towards the end of the month, you may be disappointed.

Disney World has seen massive spring break crowds make their way to the Disney Parks over the last few weeks.

All four Disney Parks have seen Park Reservations reach capacity for theme park ticket holders or select Resort Guests and the following weeks are beginning to fill up fast, as well.

In preparation for crowd sizes to continue, Disney has extended hours at all of its theme parks for the remainder of the month.

Magic Kingdom

The Disney Park was originally slated to close at 9:00 p.m., but will now be closing at 11:00 p.m. nearly every night for the rest of the month. Magic Kingdom will open at 9:00 a.m. every day and will be open until 11:00 p.m. every day except Monday, April 25 when it will close at 10:00 p.m. Extended Evening Hours will now take place from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 27 for select Resort Guests.

EPCOT

EPCOT will continue to close at 9:00 p.m. every night, but will now be opening at 8:30 a.m. for the remainder of the month. Extended Evening Hours will take place on Monday, April 18 and Monday, April 25 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. for select Resort Guests.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will continue to close at 9:00 p.m., but will now be opening at 8:00 a.m. every morning through the rest of the month. The Disney Park will host its first-ever Extended Evening Hours from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will now open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m.

For the latest and most up-to-date look at Disney World hours, please visit the official website.

