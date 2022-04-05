Disney Park Reveals Work Being Done On Massive ‘Frozen’ Expansion

We recently got some brand-new looks at a super exciting expansion coming to an international Disney Park soon.

In 2022, so much is happening and changing within the Disney Parks and Resorts. From new rides like the thrilling TRON coaster in the Magic Kingdom as well as the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT to the upcoming Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway in Disneyland in Southern California, Disney Guests have a lot to look forward to this year.

Internationally, many Guests are starting to get excited about the upcoming Avengers Campus expansion at Disneyland Paris. The first version of this Marvel-centric land opened in Disneyland’s California Adventure last year and featured a whole host of Marvel-themed attractions and entertainment. This isn’t the only expansion coming to the Park, however, with a Frozen-themed land also in the works with Disney giving us a sneak peek at what to expect on the official Disneyland Paris News website.

In their post, Disney made the following statement:

A Frozen-Themed World within Walt Disney Studios Park Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and their friends will soon welcome Guests to their very own world within Walt Disney Studios Park. Construction started recently on the Frozen-themed area, with the project calling upon the talents of people from hundreds of diverse professions, spanning Walt Disney Imagineering teams in Paris and across the world.

Diane Oram, Senior Project Manager at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris, looking at the Frozen-themed area construction site

As Guests approach the heart of the Park, Elsa’s Ice Castle will welcome them from afar. This magnificent structure will stand atop of a 131-foot snow-covered mountain, right next to a 3-hectare lake. The Kingdom of Arendelle will open its gates to the public “for the first time in forever”, and on this occasion, many experiences will await, including a new attraction that will take Guests on a journey alongside iconic Characters from the world of Frozen. The village – with its film-inspired architectural style – will be home to a shop, and restaurant serving dishes with a Nordic touch. In addition, Guests will get to meet their favourite Characters during a royal Meet & Greet they will remember forever.

We are so excited about this expansion, as well as all of the other projects being worked on in Disneyland Paris!

More on Disneyland Paris

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking as chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

Are you excited about this new expansion?

