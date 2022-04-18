Disney Reveals ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster Will Be Different Every Time Guests Ride It

Anticipation is building as the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster is just weeks away from its official opening day debut.

Disney Park Cast Members were already treated to previews and D23 Gold Members, as well as Disney Annual Passholders, will have previews before the attraction officially opens on May 27.

Anyone who has watched the Guardians of the Galaxy movies knows Peter Quill (a.k.a. Star-Lord) loves music more than just about anything. Classic pop tunes are woven into the fabric of why we adore these films and characters so much, so I’m happy to report there will also be a great playlist for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind when this new attraction debuts May 27 at EPCOT.

When Disney Imagineers were developing this family-thrill coaster, they came up with a list of more than 100 potential songs for the Starjumpers’ onboard sound system. The team rode the attraction over and over again (it’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it) testing how various tracks fit with the spirit and the movement of the coaster. They finally settled on this “Awesome Mix” of six songs, in their classic versions:

“September”

“Disco Inferno”

“Conga”

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World”

“I Ran”

“One Way or Another”

What’s even cooler about this attraction? You won’t know which track you’ll hear each time you ride until you actually blast off with the Guardians on an intergalactic chase through time and space. You’ll need all the encouragement you can get, too, because the Guardians are asking for our help to stop Eson, the Celestial from completing what a very nefarious plan.

Whatever his intentions, at least we have the Guardians on our side – awesome tunes and all. Come help them save the galaxy (again!) beginning May 27 when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opens at EPCOT as a major milestone in the park’s historic transformation and another big moment in the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration (#DisneyWorld50).

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax).

The popular Marvel Cinematic Universe series has a planned third film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 expected to be released in 2023 and two spinoffs coming to Disney + in 2022 in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, which is a series based on the beloved character Baby Groot and his origins.

