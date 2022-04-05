Disney+ Helps Park Guests Save Big at Disney World

Staying at Walt Disney World Resort is always a joy for Guests, and being able to plan the vacation is one of the most magical aspects. Guests are able to see what order they want to go to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studio in, pick their favorite foods to eat, make some dining reservations, learn what attractions they want to ride, and best of all, explore all of the 25+ Disney Resorts.

There are multiple levels of Disney Resorts that Guests can pick from from the Value, Moderate, and Deluxe level, all of which vary in price point so that all Guests with different budgets can plan a hotel stay on property. Things get even better when there is a deal available! Oftentimes we see seasonal room deals come up, or deals for Florida Residents and Annual Passholders. Now, it seems Disney is merging their Disney+ audience with the Parks and offering subscribers a sweet deal!

Now, Disney+ subscribers can save up to 25% on their Resort room!

The Disney site states:

Disney+ Subscribers: Stay in the Magic and Save!

Disney+ subscribers can save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights July 8 through September 30, 2022. Book Online or Contact Your Travel Advisor

Log in using the email associated with your Disney+ subscription to view offer details, then book online. Stay in the Magic! Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth. And we invite you to come stay in the magic with the Disney Resorts Collection. These unique Disney Resort hotels all feature the same legendary storytelling, detail and Guest service found in the theme parks. And best of all, you’ll experience enchantment around every corner—and you may even spot some familiar Disney friends palling around. The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Theme park admission separately priced. Length-of-stay requirements may apply. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room. 25% savings for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts; lower savings may be available at other select Resorts. Proof of Disney+ subscription required. See Important Details.

Below you can see what rooms are included in the offer, and what discount is associated with them.

25% (July 8 – September 30, 2022)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

20% (July 8 – September 30, 2022)

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

15% (July 8 – September 30, 2022)

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Save 10% (On Select Stays July 8 – September 30, 2022)

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

As we mentioned, Guests must be able to show proof of their Disney+ subscription, or their reservation will be canceled.

More on Walt Disney World

What do you think of this new Disney+ deal?

