Guest Breaks Rules, Dances on Bench In Skyliner After Bottomless Mimosas

Guests can board Disney’s Skyliner — a complementary mode of transportation — and glide past one-of-a-kind views of waterways, woodlands, and two Walt Disney World theme parks — Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT. The new Skyliner transposition is in constant motion, which means Guests arrive at their destination within minutes! Relax along the way, take in the views, and you will be there before you know it.

On a recent ride on the Disney Skyliner, a Guest proceeded to stand up on the bench inside the gondola and dance after consuming bottomless mimosas.

In a video posted to TikTok, a Guest is seen standing up and dancing on the bench inside the Disney Skyliner gondola. The short clip is shown just before seeing a group of Guests consuming bottomless mimosas. The video is also captioned:

This Guest clearly broke the rules as Disney makes it very clear to remain seated at all times during the Skyliner journey. Not only did this Guest stand up, but they stood up on the bench and proceeded to dance. Keep in mind that if a Disney Guest breaks the rules or regulations, Disney has the right to escort anyone out of the theme park or off property.

The Disney Skyliner allows Guests staying at Disney’s Art of Animation, Disney’s Pop Century, Disney’s Caribbean Beach, or Disney’s Riviera Resort to travel from their resort to two Disney theme parks — EPCOT or Disney’s Hollywood Studios — all while taking in beautiful views of Disney landscape.

Walt Disney World describes this mode of transportation as:

Take to the skies—travel by aerial gondola for a bird’s-eye view of various locations around Walt Disney World Resort! Discover Disney Skyliner, an incredible way to travel around Walt Disney World Resort! Glide across the sky and add an extra dash of pixie dust to your day. This grand, state-of-the-art gondola system conveniently connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and International Gateway at Epcot to the following Resort hotels: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Riviera Resort.

Guests will be able to enjoy easy access to Disney’s BoardWalk entertainment district and a fun way to travel between International Gateway at Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Plus, the Disney Skyliner provides a relaxing trip to dining locations across Disney Resort hotels—including Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. Some of the gondolas are adorned with iconic Disney Characters, figures from Disney attractions and film favorites, which makes getting around even more magical as Guests enjoy breathtaking vistas over and between each of these enchanting locations!

