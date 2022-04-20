Disney Adds All-New Cinderella Castle Offering, at a Cost

If you are a fan of Disney photos, Walt Disney World is now offering a very special PhotoPass offering with Cinderella Castle.

This new PhotoPass offering, available for the 50th anniversary will allow Guests to change Cinderella Castle into their vacation memory bank, selecting photos from their PhotoPass to take over the castle, placing them in various spots of the Magic Kingdom icon through the work of augmented reality, which we have seen Disney utilize on many occasions now with photo offerings, including the ability to change the 50th anniversary castle into the 25th anniversary cake castle!

Disney Parks Blog noted:

In honor of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, today Disney PhotoPass Service is introducing “Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories,” which lets you virtually transform Cinderella Castle with your photos. While at Magic Kingdom Park, you can use the My Disney Experience app to add select Disney PhotoPass photos to Cinderella Castle using some really cool augmented reality technology, brought to life through our collaboration with Snap. Once you get started, the experience will prompt you to select a portrait-oriented Disney PhotoPass photo from your photo gallery within the My Disney Experience app. If you prefer not to use one of these photos, you can also choose from our collection of images featuring Disney icons and favorite characters. Related: Celebrate With the New Mickey Confetti Magic Shot This experience, available for $9.99, includes: A spot of your choosing on available sections on Cinderella Castle to digitally pin your photo, which will be waiting for you and other guests to view again and again during visits to Magic Kingdom Park throughout the celebration and beyond (for at least three years).

A special video of your photo flying from the castle that can be downloaded and shared.

The ability to download a high-resolution version of your pinned photo from your Disney PhotoPass gallery without watermarks (a $16.95 value), both in its original form and an additional version with a special border applied that includes your first name. If you’re a Disney cast member, Annual Passholder, Disney Vacation Club Member, or Club 33 Member, you’ll even receive a personalized border reflecting your affiliation. While exploring Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories, you can enhance your experience with AT&T 5G in select locations surrounding Cinderella Castle.

Disney also reminded Guests that, “With the purchase of Disney Genie+ service, Walt Disney World guests can access many Disney PhotoPass Lenses in the My Disney Experience app as soon as they enter the park. Select Disney PhotoPass Lenses are accessible only within designated areas of Walt Disney World Resort.”

If you want to see a video on how the new photo experience will work within the My Disney Experience app, you can do so by clicking here. This offering is very unique as it allows you to curate your own photo memory wall on Cinderella Castle with photos you have already taken on your Disney World vacation. Personally, it reminds me of the old projection show, The Magic, the Memories and You. The show featured photographs and videos of park guests, taken by Disney’s PhotoPass employees, combined with projections of Disney characters and attractions and pre-selected music. It was played before and after Wishes fireworks show at Magic Kingdom!

What do you think of this new photo offering, would you pay $9.99 to use it?

