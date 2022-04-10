Airline Passenger Panics After Being Left With Broken Wheelchair In the Rain

Recently, a passenger was abandoned and left without any assistance by a major airline for nearly an hour.

As the world continues to deal with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we have seen every single industry be hit in several devastating ways. Most notably, we have seen an overall lack of staffing for every business. The entirety of the travel industry was put on hold for a brief period of time and it seems like companies have struggled to get back to a more normal operating state.

While this is one possible reason for delayed or canceled flights, leaving passengers behind is a whole other issue. This is exemplified in one of JetBlue’s passengers recently as they provided a detailed account of getting left behind by the airliner. See the story in a concerning tweet thread below from MzYomi (@YomiWrong). As a warning, there is some explicit language used in the tweet thread:

Abandoned by @JetBlue in Newark at gate 38. They’ve lost my wheelchair and refuse to call a supervisor #DisabilityTwitter RT appreciated

Abandoned by @JetBlue in Newark at gate 38. They’ve lost my wheelchair and refuse to call a supervisor #DisabilityTwitter RT appreciated pic.twitter.com/ewJX3T9DuA — MzYomi 😷 (@YomiWrong) April 6, 2022

The passenger continued to share more on the same thread, detailing the amount of time they had been forced to wait. Eventually, the passenger’s sister showed up after finding the wheelchair left on the tarmac in the rain:

My sister had to go find my chair after 3 @JetBlue employees lying for a whole ass hour that it was on the way. It was SITTING on the tarmac. In the rain. You can’t make this shit up. I want a refund on my first class upgrade #DisabilityTwitter

My sister had to go find my chair after 3 @JetBlue employees lying for a whole ass hour that it was on the way. It was SITTING on the tarmac. In the rain. You can’t make this shit up. I want a refund on my first class upgrade #DisabilityTwitter pic.twitter.com/eudxwSZI6G — MzYomi 😷 (@YomiWrong) April 7, 2022

Finally, the passenger ended the thread by claiming that JetBlue had broken their wheelchair after leaving it out in the rain.

P.S. @JetBlue broke my chair. I’m holding a piece of it in my lap on the drive into manhattan.

P.S. @JetBlue broke my chair. I’m holding a piece of it in my lap on the drive into manhattan. — MzYomi 😷 (@YomiWrong) April 7, 2022

The passenger later tweeted how they were anticipating a personal message and apology but got a very lackluster corporate pre-written type of response instead. We are unsure how or if the situation has since been resolved between the passenger and JetBlue.

Have you ever experienced something like this?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!