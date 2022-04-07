Disney Resort Offering Guests Major Discount For Upcoming Stays

A beloved Disney Resort is offering special discounts for Guests contemplating a stay in the near future.

Aulani Resort & Spa, a luxury Disney-owned Resort on the island of O’ahu, Hawai’i, is a Guest-favorite location and often a bucket list item for many Disney fans.

While there are no attractions on the property like at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, there is still plenty of Disney magic to enjoy through special character interactions, a wide variety of activities, and much more. And, of course, who could forget about the stunning views and rich experience of taking in the island of O’ahu in Hawai’i.

The Disney Resort is offering a special offer for those wanting to book stays for this upcoming fall, including savings of up to 30% on select rooms for stays of five nights or more, and savings of up to 25% for stays of four nights. This offer is valid for consecutive-night stays, most nights August 23 through November 18, 2022, and November 26 through December 22, 2022.

The official savings offer can be read below:

Plan a spectacular escape this fall with a special offer at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi—where there’s something magical for everyone!