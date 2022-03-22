Universal Makes Major Addition To Beloved Rollercoaster

Perhaps the most thrilling attraction at Universal Orlando Resort got even more exciting.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many towering, thrilling, and impressive rides like Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, and Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, the towering red rollercoaster at Universal Studios Florida, reaches speeds of 65 mph and offers Guests the opportunity to make their own music video by selecting their favorite song to “rock out” while they’re riding.

Perhaps one of the worst kept secrets is that the attraction has its own “secret playlist.”

If you don’t like the standard selections, you can access the secret playlist by knowing what song you’d like to select. Here’s a list of the full selection of songs on the secret playlist.

When you hop on the attraction, you will look down and see that there is a list of genres that you can press. Instead of pressing one of those buttons, press the Rockit logo for 10 seconds. After you release the button, a number pad will appear where you can enter the three-digit code that pertains to your secret song of choice.

Then a screen that says “Please be aware you are unable to make a video with this song,” will pop up, and you will be on your way! If you hear a click, then you will need to try again.

Say it ain’t so, but it seems the attraction’s secret playlist has even more selections.

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus recently shared that songs from the popular band were now on the secret menu for just a limited time.

blink-182 songs are now on the secret menu of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rocket at Universal Orlando today and tomorrow. Ask for us by name!

However, Hoppus gave a major update to let us know that two songs by Bink-182, “All The Small Things” and “Say It Ain’t So,” are now permanent additions to the secret playlist collection!

TAYLOR!! Just for you, What’s My Age Again and All The Small Things are in the permanent collection of the Rip Ride RockIt at Universal Florida!!!

The code for “All The Small Things” is 182 and the code for “Say It Ain’t So” is 183.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit reads:

For Those About to Rock. This towering coaster offers a musical twist: As you strap in, you’ll pick the song you want to hear above your own shrieks. Adrenaline pumping and music thumping, you’ll climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and tackle the first ferocious drop. Topping out at 65 mph, this rip-roaring ride is a blast from beginning to end.

If you're planning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort, there is so much to see and experience at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure! Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson's Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It Ride It RockIt, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster are just some of the attractions that you'll fall in love with while visiting Universal Orlando Resort.

