Universal Reveals Guests Have Been Riding Thrilling Attraction All Wrong

If you’ve been to Universal Orlando Resort, you’ve likely experienced thrills that you won’t soon forget.

From amazing rides like the Jurassic World Velocicoaster to mind-blowing shows like the Bourne Stuntacular and everything in between, Universal Orlando has something for everyone and is a place where the whole family can have an epically fun time.

Just recently, however, Universal Orlando’s official Twitter account revealed that many Guests who have been riding the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida have been doing it all wrong.

Universal Orlando recently said:

If you’re not screaming on Rockit, you’re doing it wrong.

For those who are unaware, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is the tallest roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort and is located at Universal Studios Florida. The big red roller coaster takes Guests on an incredible journey maxing out at speeds of 65 mph all the while they are making their own personal music video.

Interestingly enough, Universal Orlando Resort actually has a way that riders can access a secret list of songs to listen to while on the coaster, but you need to know what song you want to listen to before you get on the ride.

When you hop on the attraction, you will look down and see that there is a list of genres that you can press. Instead of pressing one of those buttons, press the Rockit logo for 10 seconds. After you release the button, a number pad will appear where you can enter the three-digit code that pertains to your secret song of choice.

Then a screen that says “Please be aware you are unable to make a video with this song,” will pop up, and you will be on your way! If you hear a click, then you will need to try again.

Here’s a list of the full selection of songs on the secret playlist.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit reads:

For Those About to Rock. This towering coaster offers a musical twist: As you strap in, you’ll pick the song you want to hear above your own shrieks. Adrenaline pumping and music thumping, you’ll climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and tackle the first ferocious drop. Topping out at 65 mph, this rip-roaring ride is a blast from beginning to end.

Universal Orlando Resort is full of fun experiences and thrilling attractions that you can’t miss. Universal Guests can enjoy the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more can all be found at Universal Studios Florida.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date. Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens.

Do you scream when riding Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit? Let us know in the comments.

