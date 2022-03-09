With No Park Reservations, Universal Extends Hours For Massive Holiday Crowds

Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are preparing for massive incoming crowds.

St. Patrick’s Day week, combined with the first spring break crowds of the year, has proven to be a busy time in the past for both theme parks and there’s no doubt they are expecting them this time around, as well.

Many Disney Park Reservations have sold out for next week, but Universal Orlando Resort does not require theme park reservations to get in. As a result of high-volume crowds, however, Universal will have its most extensive Park Hours of the month this coming week.

While the Universal Parks have had some early days in terms of closing in February and March, that won’t be the case from March 13 through March 20.

Universal Studios Florida will be open every day during this period from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which has a few early closing days, will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day through March 28.

Right now, Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of its epic Mardi Gras celebration. Mardi Gras began in February and runs all the way through April 24 with many exciting live concerts, delicious food, parades, and much more all at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando describes Mardi Gras as “Florida’s Biggest Party:”

Forget about your inhibitions. Forget about who’s watching. It’s time to let loose at Universal’s Mardi Gras. This ain’t no fancy tea party. The beads are back. The parade and concerts are back*. And every day and night you can enjoy food from New Orleans and dishes inspired by diverse tastes and flavors from from around the world**. It’s Florida’s Biggest Party, and it’s the loudest, wildest blowout this side of the Bayou.

Universal Orlando Resort is full of fun experiences and thrilling attractions that you can’t miss. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, Diagon Alley, including Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts and more can all be found at Universal Studios Florida.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

