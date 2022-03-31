Disney Park Has Hidden Tribute to Controversial ‘Roger Rabbit’ Film

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is considered a controversial film by many. Despite some of its backlash from Disney fans, the movie still has a hidden tribute at one of the Disney World theme parks!

For starters, if you are not familiar, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is described as:

When Toontown’s owner is found murdered, all fingers point to cartoon superstar Roger Rabbit. With nowhere else to turn — and the sinister, power-hungry Judge Doom hot on his tail — Roger begs the Toon-hating detective Eddie Valiant to find the real evildoer. But the plot thickens as Eddie uncovers scandal after scandal and realizes the very existence of Toontown is at stake!

The film has been a hot topic among fans as of late due to the Jessica Rabbit animatronic being removed from Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin at Disneyland. Not long after the animatronic disappeared, Disney confirmed that the ride would be receiving an updated storyline.

According to Disney, Jessica Rabbit will become the new private eye in Mickey’s ToonTown to put a stop to those weasels in Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin once and for all.

Although the film has an entire ride dedicated to it at Disneyland, Walt Disney World rarely has anything — except for one very small hidden tribute!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a theme park at Walt Disney World that brings Guests into the imagined worlds of film, television, music, and theatre, drawing inspiration from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

All throughout the Park, Guests can find small tributes to various movies and companies — including the controversial Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

The Mouselets shared a video to TikTok, showing the hidden tribute, which can be found near the Hollywood & Vine restaurant. In a window above the Hollywood & Vine restaurant sign, you can see the words “Eddie Valiant Private Investigator”, which is a tribute to the 1988 film.

In the window to the left, you can also see a cutout of Roger Rabbit, which looks as though he has broken through the glass — another tribute to the movie.

Did you know about this hidden tribute to Who Framed Roger Rabbit? at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Let us know in the comments below.

