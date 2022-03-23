Indigenous Group Outraged, Calls on Disney to “Prohibit” Derogatory Performances

in Walt Disney World

Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

Recently, Walt Disney World Resort came under fire for a performance by the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District drill team on Main Street, U.S.A.

The performance went viral after the following video was shared by Tara Houska on Twitter. Houska wrote:

Cuz a bunch of kids in fringe chanting “scalp ‘em Indians, scalp ‘em” is honor, right?

And any Natives who attend @pngisd should prolly just accept their classmates dehumanizing them cuz “tradition”, right?

Shame on @DisneyParks hosting this. Nostalgic racism is RACISM.

The drill team, called the “Indianettes,” donned Native American-inspired uniforms while chanting “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em, Indians, scalp ’em!” during their performance.

Many Guests, and social media users, were outraged, calling the show “derogatory” and “racist,” among other things.

Disney did issue an apology for the incident, as shared by reporter Scott Gustin on Twitter:

“We regret this performance took place, as it did not reflect the audition tape that was submitted. We have immediately put measures in place to ensure performances reflect the auditions. -Disney spokesperson Jacquee Wahler”

Now, however, the Florida Indigenous Alliance (FIA) is calling for more action from Disney. Orlando WESH 2 news reported:

“No other racial, ethnic, or religious group of human beings would have their spirituality and culture depicted in such a stereotypical, cartoonish, and vulgar way as was done by the Port Neches-Groves High School’s depiction of Indigenous peoples and culture,” the group wrote in a release.

The FIA says the “demeaning, derogatory, stereotypical” depictions deeply impact the self-esteem of Native children.

“The FIA therefore calls upon Walt Disney Resorts to prohibit performances by institutions which use American Indian people as a mascot. No school in the United States uses African Americans or Jewish people as a sports mascot with the associated stereotypical depictions of each. The time has come to treat Indigenous peoples with respect,” the release concludes.

At the time of publication, Disney has not publicly responded to the FIA.

What do you think about this ongoing situation?

