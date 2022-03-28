Disney Guests Call It Quits on Parks Due to “Horrendous” Customer Service

Fans recently spoke out about the current state of the Disney Parks, specifically in the customer service department.

There is no denying that in the past few years, the Disney Parks have looked incredibly different. COVID-19 was and still remains a huge roadblock for the Parks and Resorts, forcing Guests to change and adapt to different policies numerous times. With staff being cut and a heavier reliance on smartphone-based reservation systems, it’s no wonder why some Guests are left feeling frustrated by the current state of customer service at the Disney Parks.

In a recent post on social media, one Disney Guest discussed the current state of Disney’s customer service. Titled, “Horrible Customer Service, I guess not everything is magical”, the user went on to say “I’m not sure what is going on and Disney World, but I’ve waited on hold on 5 different occasions, 4 were over an hour and 1 was 2 hours and 20 minutes. I’ve sent multiple emails, and it’s been weeks without a response. I guess everything isn’t magical. If it wasn’t for my kids I’d cancel everything and just go on a different vacation.”

In the comments, several users agreed, with one saying it is “horrendous” and that all the money was going to a “greedy CEO”. Another said there must only be two representatives working as they were on hold for hours. One Guest even claimed they waited 16 hours total between two days attempting to try and get DAS passes, claiming they were done with the Parks. Another said they waited for 4 hours to get a hold of someone.

We recently covered a story on a Guest being put on hold for five hours. A portion of that report reads:

Calling the Walt Disney World Resort once evoked a feeling of happiness, where a simple thing like a ticket change or resort reservation request brought a few seconds of Disney music and a helpful “cast member” representative. But those calls now are time-consuming, ill-will promoting, and ultimately lead to a training-challenged representative who has no idea what they’re doing. Even Disney apparently has customer service issues still reverberating from the peak of COVID. Our wait was just shy of five hours before someone answered the phone at 407-939-2273, the direct line for ticket sales and reservations.

While these issues are at no fault of the actual individual Cast Members at the Disney Parks and Resorts, it is quite normal for wait times to be very high when calling Disney, due to the sheer demand of Guests.

