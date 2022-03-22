Guests Panic, Yell For Help After Frightening Moment on Universal Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort Guests are treated to a number of thrilling and iconic attractions.

From incredible rides on the Jurassic World Velocicoaster to classic attractions like E.T. Adventure Ride to stunning entertainment shows like The Bourne Stuntacular and The Monster Horror Makeup Show, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Universal Orlando.

The biggest draw for Universal Orlando, however, has to be the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The Wizarding World, which is located in two separate areas in both Universal Parks, features magical rides like Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, as well as the Flight of the Hippogriff, at Hogsmead in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The newest attraction in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter– and the busiest– is Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

In a recent Reddit thread, User U/andybent25 shared a scary experience while riding the attraction at Universal Orlando Resort.

“I rode Hagrid’s Magical creature motorbike adventure for the first time this week,” the Guest said. “The third time I rode it though, the part where the ride drops broke. Meaning, after the drop, the coaster was stuck on the bottom track, with us looking up at the open track. We weren’t moving. The entire car went into a panic yelling for help. After, I was a little to freaked out to ride again. Does anyone know if there’s a safety measure to prevent another car from rolling back onto the people below if they’re stuck. I just keep having these final destination visions of what could have happened.”

While there may be times when an attraction breakdown may be scary, the truth is that all rides come with safety features and mechanisms to ensure that tragedy doesn’t strike. Universal Team Members are heavily trained to ensure Guest safety and every single ride comes with an emergency shutoff switch that can be activated at any point if needed.

While a malfunction might seem dangerous, Team Members are trained to handle these situations and Guests are never placed in any real harm.

Universal Orlando Resort’s official description of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure reads:

Join Hagrid and Fly into the Forbidden Forest. Now’s the time to join Hagrid™ as you fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts™ castle, on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Experience Universal’s most highly themed, immersive coaster—only at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

