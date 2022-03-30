Guest Hilariously Notices Fake Missing Child at Disney World

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, there is so much to see and do. Some Guests may want to hop in line for the Haunted Mansion, others may be looking forward to Festival of Fantasy, snagging the perfect spot on Main Street, U.S.A., while others may be interested in scouting out all of the best food options around. Whatever it is that you like to do at Disney World, just remember, there is always someone watching.

Another pastime that many Guests tend to do, whether they realize it or not, is people watching. Some Guests may intentionally do this, sitting on a bench or the hub grass in front of Cinderella Castle for long periods of time while taking in their surroundings. Other Guests may just be wanting to take a minute to relax, and while they do so, will notice all of the the other Guests around them. At times, people watching can be joyful as you may see others having the most magical day of their life, other times may be funny as you see some children looking anything but happy while at Disney, and the juxtaposition is just too great to not laugh at.

For some professional people watchers, it seems that creating backstories for those around them is key! Disney With Kels (@disneywithkels) has a series where they give others around them a backstory and they are truly hilarious, and of course, likely not based in reality as the Guest doesn’t actually know those around and is just making up these scenarios.

Disney With Kels notices how “Dave” has a wife who made him bring an extra stroller to carry around popcorn buckets and Minnie ears. “Brent” is scooting past “its a small world” on an ECV solely for the purpose of riding a scooter around Magic Kingdom while listening to true crime. “Bill and Jamie” have my favorite backstory, as the couple pushes an empty stroller with no kids in site, they completely missed their fictitious child jumping out of the stroller in Tomorrowland. “Gail” ditched her family for a turkey leg.

If you want to check out the video, you can below!

Revisiting an old series! #disneyworld #peoplewatchingatdisney #peoplewatching #disneyparks #disney #stacyatdisneyworld

If you want to people-watch, Disney is surely the place to do it!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and now, Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire have returned. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

Have you ever people-watched while at Walt Disney World?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!