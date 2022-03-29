Guest Shares Disturbing Disney World Wish

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth, a family-friendly environment for Guests to enjoy, have fun and make dreams and wishes come true.

Though most Guests’ wishes involve visiting a specific land, interacting with a particular character, riding an iconic attraction, or experiencing Disney magic, some wishes can be more obscure and concerning.

TikTok creator Proptologist (@proptologist) recently shared a video in which he talked about how, when he passes away, he wants his remains to be scattered all over Disney World. This request is chilling enough, but he didn’t stop there, as he also mentioned he did not want to be cremated.

You can watch his video down below:

Viewers took the video with a lot of humor, one even asking if he had any preferred Park, adding, “Animal Kingdom residents would be fine with this but Hollywood Studios might not be.”

While Proptologist’s video is good fun, many Guests have actually attempted to spread the ashes of their loved ones within Disney property, which obviously goes against Park rules and regulations. As always, we urge our readers to be aware of said regulations since breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, being arrested.

As a result of the growing number of Guests attempting to turn the Disney Parks into a loved one’s final resting place, Cast Members are well-trained to spot any suspicious behaviors that may give away Guests’ intentions. Areas such as The Haunted Mansion have been known to be a popular dumping spot, as well as water attractions like “it’s a small world.” What these Guests may not know is that Disney has cameras operating at all times with Cast Members watching in full view. Even in the dark, the cameras can pick up Guests’ activity perfectly.

Have you heard of Guests attempting to break this rule at Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments.

