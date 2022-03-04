Frozen Guacamole May Be the Most Bizarre Disney Food Item… Ever

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicks off today, March 4 and Guests cannot wait to try some of the delicious eats or sips offered.

This year’s festival will offer past items including the Petite Avocado Impossible Burger from Avocado Time, as well as new options such as the Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac from Nuts About Cheese.

There is one food item that definitely caught our eye, and may be the most bizarre Disney food item we have ever seen.

At this year’s Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, Guests can stop at various festival marketplaces to try different food items and beverages highlighting the lovely flavors of California. One of the more popular festival marketplaces is Avocado Time, which offers the Petite Avocado Impossible Burger and a Ruby Grapefruit Sparkling Beverage.

Also at the Avocado Time food booth, Guests can actually purchase… frozen guacamole?

As seen in the image above, the Frozen Guacamole comes in a block, very similar to ice cream, and is described as follows:

Frozen Guacamole: Avocado paleta with lime crema, pico de gallo, and chile-lime seasoning (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

We aren’t exactly sure how we feel about this, but it will certainly be interesting to see how Guests review this food item once they have the opportunity to try it at The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Remember, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicks off today, March 4, and will run through April 26, 2022. And don’t forget about the Sip and Savor Pass, which allows Guests to try up to eight different food and non-alcoholic beverage items at participating locations.

You can purchase the Sip and Savor Pass at several locations through Disney California Adventure Park.

Will you be visiting the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival? Will you be trying the Frozen Guacamole? Let us know in the comments below.

