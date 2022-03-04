Frozen Guacamole May Be the Most Bizarre Disney Food Item… Ever

in Food, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey Leave a comment
frozen guacamole disney california adventure

Credit: Disney

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicks off today, March 4 and Guests cannot wait to try some of the delicious eats or sips offered.

This year’s festival will offer past items including the Petite Avocado Impossible Burger from Avocado Time, as well as new options such as the Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac from Nuts About Cheese.

There is one food item that definitely caught our eye, and may be the most bizarre Disney food item we have ever seen.

food and wine fest
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney Announces Brand New Festival Coming This Spring

At this year’s Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, Guests can stop at various festival marketplaces to try different food items and beverages highlighting the lovely flavors of California. One of the more popular festival marketplaces is Avocado Time, which offers the Petite Avocado Impossible Burger and a Ruby Grapefruit Sparkling Beverage.

Also at the Avocado Time food booth, Guests can actually purchase… frozen guacamole?

frozen guacamole disney california adventure
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney Guests Eat a Potentially Revolting Funnel Cake Hot Dog

As seen in the image above, the Frozen Guacamole comes in a block, very similar to ice cream, and is described as follows:

Frozen Guacamole: Avocado paleta with lime crema, pico de gallo, and chile-lime seasoning (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

We aren’t exactly sure how we feel about this, but it will certainly be interesting to see how Guests review this food item once they have the opportunity to try it at The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

DCA food and wine festival 2019
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney Guest Denied Souvenir Mason Jar, Unless They Purchase Alcoholic Beverage

Remember, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicks off today, March 4, and will run through April 26, 2022. And don’t forget about the Sip and Savor Pass, which allows Guests to try up to eight different food and non-alcoholic beverage items at participating locations.

You can purchase the Sip and Savor Pass at several locations through Disney California Adventure Park.

2019 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine
Credit: Disney

Will you be visiting the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival? Will you be trying the Frozen Guacamole? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Disneyland Resort on your next vacation, let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation. You won’t want to miss everything the Disney Parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district has to offer!

Kelly Coffey

This out-of-state Annual Passholder visits the parks as often as she can. While at the Most Magical Place on Earth, she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

Be the first to comment!