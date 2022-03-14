EPCOT Attraction Closes For Good At Disney World

As Disney continues to work on the overhaul of EPCOT, Guests have a lot to look forward to. From Moana-inspired elements to a roller coaster themed around The Guardians of the Galaxy, there are some truly exciting things coming to the Park in the next few months and years.

Unfortunately, as we covered earlier this week, Disney announced that this attraction would be removed shortly, with the EPCOT Experience shutting down for good today, March 14.

The actual webpage for the attraction is down too, further setting in that this attraction is gone for good:

Imagineer Zach Ridley also shared a statement regarding the removal of the attraction on Instagram which confirmed that the EPCOT Experience would be closing for good. See his full statement below:

Since its 2019 debut, Walt Disney Imagineering presents the EPCOT Experience has welcomed more than two million guests, as travelers from around the world enjoyed an immersive look at the past, present and future of this beloved park. This attraction gave our team a chance to share a first-person view of the vision coming to life during this ongoing “state of becoming.” It’s a rare moment to see these milestones unfold, and we’ve been inspired and deeply grateful to have this opportunity to pull back the curtain on our thinking. With the transformation now well under way and many of those projects now open – including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Harmonious and the upcoming debut of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind this summer – we have decided it is time to close the EPCOT Experience on March 14 and make way for exciting new activations of the Odyssey pavilion to create a great experience for our guests. I’m proud of the work and storytelling that our Imagineers put into this incredible 360-degree presentation, as it beautifully set the stage for the largest transformation in the history of EPCOT, and provided an in-depth look at the exciting attractions and experiences being developed for this beloved park. I always like to say to our team that EPCOT is a park about people – our dreams, our curiosity and our ability to make magic possible when we work together. The EPCOT Experience was a showcase of all those things, inviting each of you to dream with us as we create the future of EPCOT together. We have a lot more to share in the weeks and months ahead, and I am grateful for the opportunity to provide an in-depth look at the process through our Imagineering lens. Follow along with me here as we share more exciting details about this historic EPCOT transformation, including Journey of Water inspired by Moana, the ongoing evolution of World Celebration, and more!

The EPCOT Experience opened back in 2019 at the Odyssey Pavilion and acted as a guide to all the exciting new projects and experiences coming to the Park at Walt Disney World. From new experiences based on Moana (2016) to a completely-reworked Club Cool and Mouse Gear, EPCOT has been and continues to undergo a big shift in its theme, appearance, and overall message. Although the EPCOT Experience is gone, the work continues on EPCOT as Imagineers continue to completely transform the Park.

The EPCOT of Tomorrow Walt Disney Imagineering invites Guests to witness the progress predicted by Walt Disney himself when he said, “EPCOT will always be in a state of becoming.” And now, the biggest transformation in Disney park history is underway as EPCOT welcomes the next generation of immersive storytelling with brand-new attractions and astonishing interactive experiences. Visit the Odyssey Events Pavilion to discover a series of engaging exhibits that showcase the relentless innovation, energy and excitement driving the park’s unprecedented evolution!

Will you miss the EPCOT Experience? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!