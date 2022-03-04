Disney World Extends Hours at All Parks in Anticipation of Massive Spring Break Crowds

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many thrilling and iconic experiences that make Guests feel like they’re a part of the magic.

Guests from all over the world visit the Disney Parks each year and crowd attendance has begun to pick back up to levels that we haven’t seen since pre-pandemic times recently.

Disney World just saw Park Reservations sell out for several days during President’s Week and, now, it is preparing for massive spring break crowds to make their way to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT.

According to the Disney website, all four Disney Parks have now extended their hours for the week of March 20 through March 26.

Magic Kingdom will keep its opening time of 9:00 a.m. but will now be closing at 11:00 p.m. every day except Monday, March 21. On March 21, Magic Kingdom will close at 10:00 p.m.

We previously reported that EPCOT would be moving up its opening time to 8:30 a.m. and will close at 9:00 p.m., as normal. Disney’s Hollywood Studios will now open at 8:30 a.m. and will close at 9:00 p.m. Early entry for both Disney Parks will be at 8:00 a.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will extend its hours both in the morning and in the evening. The Disney Park will now open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. each night. Early entry will be at 7:00 a.m.

Extended Evening Hours will now be from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at Magic Kingdom for select Resort Guests while EPCOT’s Extended Evening Hours on Monday, March 21 will remain the same from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

At this point, Disney Park Reservations remain open for theme park ticket holders that week with the exception of Monday, March 21, which already has Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios unavailable.

The week before, March 13 through March 19 is beginning to fill up with Park Reservations. Both Monday, March 14 and Thursday, March 17 have no Disney Parks remaining. The other days during this week, with the exception of March 19, already have certainly Parks full, as well.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, Expedition Everest (when it’s open), and Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around The World, Test Track, and Spaceship Earth in EPCOT.

What do you think of the crowds at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!