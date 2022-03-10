Strangers Sent on Mystery Treasure Hunt at Disney, Multiple Prizes Hidden

Have you ever felt the sudden urge to go treasure hunting while at Disneyland? Disneyland is the happiest place on earth, with so many delicious treats to eat, merchandise to purchase, and attractions to experience, it is easy to have an incredible day. But, sometimes Guests may have the ability to impact your day as well.

We often discuss how important Cast Members are to the Guest experience, and how they are able to create magic in the lives of each and every Guest. But, as a Guest, it is important to remember that you also hold some of that power! Being kind to others while you are in the Parks, and even going above and beyond to compliment a little princess, or hold a door open for another Guest can put a smile on someone else’s face in seconds. At Disneyland Resort, it seems that there is one Guest who is looking to sprinkle some extra magic for other Guests as they enjoy the Park.

On a Reddit page, we recently noticed one user was posting photo locations where a secret surprise was left! If a Guest is able to find the spot in the photo, they could collect their prize. Although this is not sanctioned or approved by Disneyland, it is a very kind gesture and surely brightened the day of a few Guests.

The first spot we noticed seemed to be located in a honey pot near The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

If you know where this is, there’s a treasure for you #Heffalumps #PullTheYellowStrap #TreasureHunt

Another was posted to be in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

If you know where this is, there’s a treasure for you #BrightSuns #PullTheYellowStrap #treasurehunt

One Disneyland Guest commented on the post, noting that they found it! The trinket is a yellow strap, much like the straps on every Disney attraction, and on it reads “Pull on the yellow strap” just as a Cast Member would ask. Another Guest commented, “You left a surprise for someone to find! How fun! I thought it was a hidden Disney opportunity or something! What a fun way to spread magic!” The original finder of the prize said that this act inspired them to give back while they were at the Park, and created a “core” memory for them. This just goes to show how a small gesture of kindness can have a much deeper meaning at Disney!

We have seen something similar happen at Universal Orlando Resort in the past, so it seems that the idea of a theme park scavenger hunt is something quite a few people are interested in!

