Disney Signage Harshly Bans Monkeys From Magic Kingdom

At Magic Kingdom, there are a lot of sit-down dining locations like Skipper Canteen, Tony’s Town Square, Crystal Palace, Cinderella’s Royal Table, and Be Our Guest. There are also many quick-service restaurants like Cosmic Ray’s and Casey’s Corner. One location that tends to get overlooked is Tortuga Tavern in Adventureland. Located next to Pirates of the Caribbean, the restaurant actually has a ton of backstory tying into the films and bringing in characters like Black Beard, Will Turner, Jack Sparrow, and more. The dining here is not too complex, offering chicken tenders and hot dogs, as well as a teriyaki burger, a peanut butter, chocolate-hazelnut spread, and banana sandwich, and more.

The food is affordable, the atmosphere is heavily themed, and often, it is one of the lesser busy areas in Magic Kingdom when it comes to a dining location. One of the best aspects about the theming, however, are the rules of Tortuga Tavern. One Disney Guest shared a photo of the rules to Reddit, pointing out a specific one about a monkey that feels extra funny. The Guest stated, “No Monkeys! My favorite sign in the park.”

On the signage, we can see that every rule has had something else written under it to contradict or amend the statement. For example, “Ye ladies shall be treated in a favorable manner” is one of the rules listed on the code of conduct, but underneath, it states “Wenches be not Fair Ladies”. The final rule that we can see was written with a different writing object than the rest of the rules, states “No Monkeys”. Since Jack Sparrow holds such a strong presence in this dining location, it could be theorized that he is the one who wrote this rule, as we know from the films that he does not always do well with monkeys.

Steal away to this delightful pirate haunt and prepare for the tastiest grub this side of Port Royal! Featuring savory turkey legs and hot dogs, along with beverages and more, Tortuga Tavern is the perfect place to drop anchor after a swashbuckling adventure aboard Pirates of the Caribbean.

If you want to look more into the backstory at Tortuga Tavern, which delves into the backstory of Jack Sparrow’s mother, you can watch the backstory video below!

Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has become iconic both on screen, as well as in the Disney Parks, including the addition of the Johnny Depp look-alike animatronic on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Magic Kingdom in Florida, Disneyland in California and Disneyland Paris. Additionally, Sparrow is included in the mind-boggling advancements of Shanghai’s version which draws heavily from the franchise.

