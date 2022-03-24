Disney Guests Concerned Budget Cuts Are Causing “Growing Safety Issue”

Disneyland Resort is home to two magical theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Disneyland, which was designed by Walt Disney himself, has been pegged as the “happiest place on earth” for nearly 70 years and brings in millions of Guests from all over the world every year as they seek to experience iconic attractions and magical immersions.

Since Disneyland reopened amidst the pandemic, there have been many reports of ride breakdowns and attraction temporary closures.

One Guest recently shared on their first day back at Disneyland Resort since the pandemic that three attractions were experiencing unexpected closures that lasted several hours: Splash Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. In addition, Pirates of the Caribbean is closed for a planned refurbishment currently.

The Guests said it wasn’t just an inconvenience, but that they were concerned this could be a “growing safety issue.”

I don’t understand why these rides are not in pristine condition. They had months and months to get them into top shape, and then tons of low rider time to work out any kinks,” User U/JTbutnotthatJT said. “While breakdowns are certainly an inconvenience, the frequency we’re seeing these days suggests it may be growing to be a safety issue, and not just an inconvenience. Disney is making tons of money. Enough of this penny-pinching. Give us rides that work consistently!!”

Another user who frequents the Disney Park quite often said they were noticing many of the same issues.

We visit all the time multiple times a month. Our most recent visit was this past Sunday and Monday for my bday,” User U/SpaceXMonkeys said. “A lot of major attractions that anchor lands were down: Space, RSR, Splash, Rise, Matterhorn, Indy, Big Thunder, Luigi’s, Little Mermaid, and many more that I can’t remember. All down at the same time or sometime during our visit.”

Splash Mountain was just recently closed for several weeks during a scheduled-maintenance period in January at Disneyland Resort.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, the best way to keep up with attraction closures is through the My Disney Experience app. The app maintains up-to-date wait times, as well as showtimes, and much more.

What do you think about these concerns at Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments below.

