Disney Guest Dives Nose Deep Into Novel While Speeding On Attraction

When Guests visit Disneyland, they often expect to do a variety of things. Some may want to enjoy the thrilling attractions, others may want to snack on all the delicious food options, others may want to shop the merchandise, and some may just want to take a stroll around Sleeping Beauty Castle and enjoy the Dapper Dans singing at the foot of Main Street, U.S.A.

At times, you may see someone reading while at Disney, but typically, they would be doing this at a bench or table. A rare occurrence would be seeing them do this on an attraction! One Reddit thread was sparked after a Disneyland Guest noticed that in a photo they took while at the Park, one of the riders on Radiator Springs Racers in the Cars Land of Disney California Adventure was nose deep into a book.

I found someone studying in a photo I took during a trip to the parks earlier this month. What is she reading?

It seems likely that this Guest was taking the photo as a joke, as many of the comments on the Reddit thread suggested. Many noted other funny photos they have taken or seen on attractions. One reader said, “There’s this one photo from splash mountain, it’s two guys going head-to-head in Super Smash Bros. Melee, and their friend holding a poster board that’s representing the TV screen.” Another noted that they often take these funny photos, “Probably a joke for the ride photo. My husband and I have done goofy things like fixing makeup or voguing.”

Much like EPCOT’s Test Track, Radiator Springs Racer has a very fast section of the attraction, as we can see in the photo above, which makes the idea of reading a book even more hilarious as the Guest’s hair is whipping in the wind!

