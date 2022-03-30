Disney Character Weighs In On Will Smith’s Oscars Assault On Chris Rock

In case you were unaware, at the most recent Oscars award show, Will Smith stepped on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian insulted his wife during a joke. The slap was heard around the world, and under the sea, apparently.

Sunday Night’s Oscars were nothing short of captivating. While plenty of awards were given out, nothing was more monumental or jaw-dropping than what transpired between host Chris Rock and Will Smith center stage (literally).

During the show, Chris Rock poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith about her recent haircut, likening her to “G.I. Jane”. While debates are going around about whether or not Rock knew about Pinkett’s condition with alopecia, the bigger discussion has been about what Will Smith did after the joke. Smith walked on stage, slapped Rock, and sat back down, yelling obscenities at Rock along the way. Audiences were stunned, at first thinking it was all a joke. Now, it is fully apparent that this was in fact not a joke and a very serious matter to Smith and his family.

Since that night, the entirety of social media has been discussing what exactly happened on stage between the two legendary stars. Many celebrities have chimed in with their own thoughts on the situation and recently, one beloved Disney character also weighed in on this predicament.

One Guest recently asked how Crush from Finding Nemo (2003), felt about what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock, which you can see in a video below courtesy of cal (@calvywalvy):

As you can see, the Guest was at one of the showings for Turtle Talk with Crush when they asked the 150-year-old sea turtle what he thought about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars the other night. Crush responded with “sounds violent”, later adding that the situation was “no bueno”.

For those who may not know, Turtle Talk with Crush is a fun and hilarious interactive show which has the popular character from Finding Nemo, talking and joking with Guests in real-time. The attraction can be found at both Walt Disney World in EPCOT as well as at Disneyland Resort in Disneyland California Adventure.

More on the attraction below:

Shoot the Breeze Under the Seas

Got a burning question for Crush? During this live 15-minute chat, you may get to ask it. Take a seat at Turtle Talk theater and watch as the turtle from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo swims up close. Through the amazing technology of the hydrophone, he can communicate directly with land-based dudes and dudettes about almost anything that’s on their minds. Ask him about marine biology, his friends from the sea, his favorite foods, life on the East Australian Current—it’s totally up to you! He may also introduce you to his pals Marlin, Nemo and Squirt—plus new friends from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Dory. The show is improvised, so it’s different every time. It’s an ocean full of laughs for all ages!

