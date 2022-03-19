‘Dancing With the Stars’ Parts Ways With One Of Its Members

Dancing With the Stars debuted in 2015 and just finished airing its 30th season! During each season of the ABC show, competitors, who consist of celebrities ranging from athletes to actors to musicians and more, are paired with professional dancers and are taught a range of different style dances in an attempt to win the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Over the years, there have been many changes to the show, including different judges and hosts, but now Dancing with the Stars is making another change as Executive Producer Andrew Llinares has parted ways with the show.

At this time, Dancing With the Stars has not officially confirmed a 31st season, but Deadline confirmed that the ABC show is already looking for Llinares’ replacement.

Llinares joined DWTS in 2018, where he made big changes to the show, including the decision to replace fan-favorite hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews with current host Tyra Banks, whom has gotten a ton of backlash.

Many fans say Banks has “polarized viewers with her awkward banter and indulgent gowns.” She tends to make “grand entrances” instead of having the pro dancers open the show with iconic numbers.

“We’re not a music video,” one of the veteran pros tells Deadline. “We’re not the MTV music awards. We’re a ballroom dance show. The screensavers behind us are swallowing us. Like, this is not what ballroom dancing is. It’s an intimate sport. You’re missing the actual feeling from what we’re supposed to be giving the audience. You’re supposed to tap into our story and we’re supposed to tell it through movement. You lose the essence.”

At this time, it is suspected that Tyra Banks will return to host the show, but now with Llinares out as Executive Producer, many are hoping the ABC show will bring back Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Do you hope to see Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as hosts of Dancing With the Stars? Let us know in the comments below.