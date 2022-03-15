Dad Spends Thousands on Disney Vacation, Kids Won’t Leave Playground

Walt Disney World is the Most Magical Place on Earth, but all magic comes at a price.

Visiting the Walt Disney World Resort is not cheap, but thousands of Guests make the sacrifice to experience everything the Parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — has to offer.

Recently, one father spent thousands of dollars for his family to visit Walt Disney World, just for his kids to spend a majority of time at the playground in EPCOT. He took to Twitter, writing:

Spend thousands of dollars on a Disney World vacation and the kids have the most fun on a playground.

The Tweet has garnered responses from other parents who have been in the same boat before. Disney fan and Twitter user Random Disney Animatronics writes:

Reminds me of a joke I once saw about how you spend thousands to go to Disney just for your kid to go roll a rock around

And another user, who goes by Cinnamon Toast & Tacos wrote:

My grandma stopped taking my sister to WDW cuz she only wanted to go in the pool. So she’d take me to WDW, then the next week she’d take my sister to a local hotel with a nice pool. My sister was in hog heaven. My grandma saved 💰

And this even occurs at Disney’s rival theme park, Universal Orlando, as Twitter user Paintervision replied:

My old Universal boss used to complain about this kind of thing. “I’m paying through the nose so you can hula-hoop in front of a closed, multi-million dollar ride.”

We are at least happy to see the kids having a great time!

What is your favorite part about visiting the Walt Disney World theme parks? Let us know in the comments below.

