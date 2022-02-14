Universal Consoles Single Guests Alone at Park on Valentine’s Day

If you are not celebrating Valentine’s Day with a partner, we have a theme park waiting to give you the ride of your life!

Universal Orlando Resort has been known for their cheeky social media account. Their Tweets often make fun of themselves, Guests, pop culture events that are ongoing, and most specifically, Disney. The account is very conversational, often interacting with the official Universal Studios Hollywood account and Halloween Horror Nights, and never fails to make a fun yet snarky comment when given the change.

Considering today is Valentine’s Day, many were awaiting Universals fun Tweets, and there have been a few. Aside from asking Jimmy Fallon to be their Valentine, it seems Universal is looking to also console all of their Guests who may not be celebrating with a partner today. Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) Tweeted:

Don’t worry if you don’t have a Valentine, we’ve got Single Rider lines…and you never know who you could meet.

It seems that Universal is not only giving their single theme park fans a place to go on Valentine’s Day, but providing a spot for those single Guests to actually meet each other and possibly spark up a love connection. The best thing about the Tweet, however, are the responses.

Many Guests noted that in the single rider line, they can often see a lot of couples or families looking to escape the standby queue, and rarely are they able to actually find a single rider! But even with that being the case, the Tweet was a great way to promote visiting the Park on Valentine’s Day, regardless on your relationship status. Plus, at Universal Studios Florida, Mardi Gras is currently underway which is yet another reason to visit!

Would you visit Universal Orlando Resort for Valentine’s Day?

