Universal Guests Boo Diana Ross During Performance After She Requested Mask Wear

If you have been to Universal over the past few days, you have likely noticed a shift at Universal Studios Florida! Mardi Gras officially began on February 5, and after COVID stopped the full celebrations and festivities over the past few years, Guests are finally able to experience the festival as Universal intended.

Performers are around every corner, food options have filled the Park, the illustrious Mardi Gras parade, and with it, the party, has returned, as well as the Mardi Gras concerts, which bring in massive star-studded lineups each year. The festival runs through to April 24, and Universal fans cannot get enough of it.

When it comes to the concerts that will happen during the New Orleans party, below is the full lineup of shows with artists set to take the stage at Universal Studios Florida in February and March.

February Concert Lineup:

Sugar Ray (Saturday, February 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Diana Ross (Saturday, February 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Barenaked Ladies (Saturday, February 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Styx (Sunday, February 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jon Pardi (Saturday, February 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

March Concert Lineup:

LL Cool J (Saturday, March 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Marshmello (Sunday, March 6 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Lee Brice (Saturday, March 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Becky G (Sunday, March 13 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Khalid (Friday, March 18 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Seal (Saturday, March 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Gavin DeGraw (Sunday, March 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

The Revivalists (Friday, March 25 @8:30 p.m.)

Jimmie Allen (Saturday, March 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jason Derulo (Sunday, March 27 @8:30 p.m.)

So far, Sugar Ray and Diana Ross have taken the stage, with fans flocking to the concert like it’s early 2019! Diana Ross, the “Endless Love” and “I’m Coming Out” singer, had a fantastic turnout; however, she did receive some hate during her performance.

Twitter user Avagator (@suhyuunn) posted a Tweet that Guests booed Diana Ross, and in the thread, we can see exactly why it happened.

no way people booed THE diana ross

It seemed that Diana asked Guests to keep their masks on and to be safe, which led to a loud boo from the crowd.

YES. SHE SAID “can you please put your masks on i want you guys to be safe” or something along the lines of that AND THEY BOOED HER.

All of those participating in the Twitter thread was shocked by the actions of the Guests, while others who were there confirmed the incident. It was also noted that in a private Passholder group on Facebook, some Universal Guests were complaining about Diana Ross’ ask to wear a mask. Although Universal does not have an outdoor mask mandate in place, and Guests are able to keep their mask on or off as they feel comfortable, it does seem incredibly rude to boo any performer, never mind a musical legend like Diana Ross.

Guests should remember that musical talents such as Diana Ross must agree to perform at Universal during the Mardi Gras festival, and mistreatment like this will leave Universal with a less than desirable appeal for not only Diana Ross in the future, but other artists who will catch wind of the treatment as well.

Universal Orlando will host Mardi Gras from February 5 until April 24 with many exciting live concerts, delicious food, parades, and much more all at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando describes Mardi Gras as “Florida’s Biggest Party:”

Forget about your inhibitions. Forget about who’s watching. It’s time to let loose at Universal’s Mardi Gras. This ain’t no fancy tea party. The beads are back. The parade and concerts are back*. And every day and night you can enjoy food from New Orleans and dishes inspired by diverse tastes and flavors from from around the world**. It’s Florida’s Biggest Party, and it’s the loudest, wildest blowout this side of the Bayou.

The Spectacular Parade will take place each night during the event’s time period except April 1, 2 and 8.

Universal’s official description of the parade reads:

It’s an authentic New Orleans Mardi Gras parade complete with dazzling floats, colorful costumes, and beads, beads and more beads. This year’s parade features six brand new floats along with six traditional favorite floats.

Concert lineup, parade, and food availability are subject to change without notice. Please visit Universal Orlando’s official Mardi Gras page for the most up-to-date details about the event.

