Orlando’s second and third biggest airlines — Spirit and Frontier — have just announced they will merge into a “disruptive” airline as they compete against American, Delta, Southwest and United.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. and Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. announced the news in an official press release, which explained the two have come together to form a “definitive merger agreement under which the companies will combine, creating America’s most competitive ultra-low fare airline.”

The press release continued:

Together, Frontier and Spirit expect to change the industry for the benefit of consumers, bringing more ultra-low fares to more travelers in more destinations across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, including major cities as well as underserved communities. The stronger financial profile of the combined company will empower it to accelerate investment in innovation and growth and compete even more aggressively, especially against the dominant “Big Four”1 airlines, among others.

Spirit and Frontier currently rank as the second and third busiest airlines at Orlando International Airport, just behind Southwest, according to Orlando Sentinel.

William A. Franke, the Chair of Frontier’s Board of Directors and the managing partner of Indigo Partners, Frontier’s majority shareholder, is excited for this new “disruptive” airline.

“We worked jointly with the Board of Directors and senior management team across both carriers to arrive at a combination of two complementary businesses that together will create America’s most competitive ultra-low fare airline for the benefit of consumers,” he noted.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Frontier to further democratize air travel,” said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit. “This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultra-low fare competitor to serve our Guests even better, expand career opportunities for our Team Members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares for the flying public.”

“We look forward to uniting our talented teams to shake up the airline industry while also continuing our commitment to excellent Guest service,” Christie continued.

Mac Gardner, Chairman of the Board of Spirit also released a statement on the merge, saying:

“This combination is all about growth, opportunities and creating value for everyone – from our Guests to our Team Members to the flying public at large. We’re a perfect fit – our businesses share similar values, including our longstanding commitment to affordable travel. At the same time, we have complementary footprints and fleets, including one of the youngest and greenest fleets worldwide. Together, we will be even more competitive for our Guests and our Team Members, and we are confident we can deliver on the benefits of this combination to consumers.”

“Together, Frontier and Spirit will be America’s Greenest Airline and deliver more ultra-low fares to more people in more places,” said Barry Biffle, President and CEO of Frontier. “I couldn’t be more excited for our team members, customers, partners, the communities we serve and our shareholders.”

How do you feel about Spirit and Frontier airlines merging? Let us know in the comments below.