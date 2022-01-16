3,000 United Airlines Employees Contracted COVID, Reduces Flight Schedule

Ever since Christmas Eve, we have been reporting on flights cancelations, leaving thousands of travelers stranded in airports across the country.

Now, those flight cancelations are continuing as United Airlines has just reported 3,000 employees have contracted COVID-19, forcing a reduction in its flight schedule.

According to ABC, in a new company-wide memo, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said the airline is “reducing our near-term schedules to make sure we have the staffing and resources to take care of customers.” Kirby did not specify how many flights will be canceled, but the memo did state “the Omicron surge has put a strain on our operation, resulting in customer disruptions during a busy holiday season.”

“I also know that Omicron has affected the personal well-being of our United team. We have about 3,000 employees who are currently positive for COVID,” Kirby said in the memo.

Although 3,000 United Airlines employees tested positive for COVID, the memo stated that none of the company's vaccinated employees are hospitalized at this time.

At this time, we are unsure if United Airlines will be canceling flights in or out of Orlando International Airport, which many use to visit Walt Disney World in Florida, or John Wayne Airport or Los Angeles International Airport, which many use to visit Disneyland in California.

If you are currently visiting Disneyland Resort or Universal Hollywood in California, or Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando in Florida, or have plans to do so in the near future, be sure to contact your airline directly for the most up to date information regarding your flight status.

