Disney World Unveils New Figment Collection Amidst Massive Popularity

If you can’t get enough Figment, you’re probably going to want to make your way to Walt Disney World Resort soon.

The popular dragon character who has been a staple at EPCOT since 1983 recently set the entire World of Disney on fire with his own popcorn bucket.

The collectible Figment popcorn bucket went on sale as part of EPCOT Festival of the Arts and sold out just a couple of days later. Disney Guests reported waiting more than seven hours in line to pick up their own Figment popcorn bucket and just hours after the bucket went on sale, the collectible went on sale on third-party sites and sold for upwards of $300.00 in some cases.

With its amassed popularity, Disney ordered another shipment of Figment popcorn buckets and when those arrived at EPCOT, they sold out the same day, as well.

Now, Walt Disney World Resort has unveiled its new merchandise offerings for the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, which is set to begin next week on March 2 and will run through July 4. Of course, with the popularity of Figment, there’s no doubt that he’d be included, this time with Figment’s Garden Collection.

Figment shares his love of all things purple – including beets! – with an imaginative new line of wares that celebrate the springtime harvest. These creative purple pieces will launch later on during the festival.

In addition, Disney unveiled four other new merchandise lines that can be purchased as part of the EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival.

Orange Bird Collection

Orange you glad these Orange Bird items are coming to EPCOT? An iconic symbol of the sunshine state, Orange Bird inspires an eye-catching collection of wearable fashions, accessories and other adorable keepsakes, including a new Corkcicle design or the Orange-Lemon Smoothie in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup.

Mickey Mouse Home Garden Collection

Garden in style with this vibrant assortment of apparel, drinkware, yard tools and other coordinating accessories. Mickey Mouse takes center stage in the collection’s playful design, which features springtime blue hues and dainty floral prints.

Spike the Bee Collection

Memorable for his appearances in early Mickey Mouse cartoons, Spike the Bee evokes nostalgia for longtime Disney fans. The collection includes a variety of sweet new pieces, including collectible novelties, apparel and accessories.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Collection

Decked out in dapper ensembles, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are ready for a stroll in the garden! Find an array of new items featuring whimsical artwork inspired by the festival.

As the 50th Anniversary celebration continues at Disney World, now is the perfect time to plan your next visit. Learn how you can take part in the celebration of spring at the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival here.

Disney World’s official description of the festival reads:

Gardeners will marvel at thousands of blooms forming colorful, living panoramas all around EPCOT, and the entire family can experience the Health Full Trail presented by AdventHealth along the Imagination walkway to learn tips for staying well. Fresh flavors are on the menu at the festival’s 18 Outdoor Kitchens as well as other food and beverage locations around EPCOT, offering a fresh selection of springtime fruits, vegetables, desserts and more. The popular Garden Rocks Concert Series will return in 2022, featuring favorite tunes at the America Gardens Theatre. More details about the musicians playing at EPCOT during the festival will be released soon.

Are you excited for the return of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival? Let us know in the comments!

