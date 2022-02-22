Disney Restaurant Finally Reopens After Multi-Year Shutdown

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected a lot of things inside the Disney Parks and Resorts. From construction delays and closed-down rides and attractions, Disney is still continuing to struggle and return to more “normal times”.

Recently, Disneyland’s mask mandate officially ended, with the Park only now encouraging Geussts to wear masks rather than enforce it. And now with a classic quick-service eatery reopening today, it seems like we are slowly returning back to a more normal time in the Disney Parks.

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta is a quick-service restaurant located in Disneyland California Adventure Park in Southern California and offers Guests, well, pizza and pasta. The restaurant was unfortunately closed back in 2020 due to the previously mentioned COVID-10 pandemic but as of today, the restaurant is back up on the Disneyland app and the menu is fully available for Guests to look at:

For those not in the mood for pizza or pasta, check out Disneyland’s official list of all restaurants and dining options available in the Parks here. More on Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta below:

Feast on Italy’s Finest Fare

Italian favorites with a California twist offer something for everyone at 3 stations where you can grab, go and enjoy! Taste delicious pizza slices as they’re pulled piping hot from the ovens at the pizza station, or choose from frequently refreshed pasta plates at the pasta station. The salad station features plated entrée salads as well as boxed side salads, ideal for those on the move. Watch as these specialties are prepared before your eyes in onstage kitchens then take your meal on the open-air patio or in the arcade-style covered seating area, complete with cooling ceiling fans. Vintage-style light bulb signs add further nostalgic flavor to this food court marketplace venue at Paradise Gardens Park. A Carnival of Carb-Laden Delights

Pizza is, naturally, the main attraction. Keep it traditional with classic pepperoni or cheese, or sink your teeth into the featured specialty of the day. For Guests 21 and over, Karl Strauss and Bud Light draft beers make perfect partners for your pie. If pasta is your pleasure, step right up for spaghetti with meatballs, chicken sun-dried tomato pesto and vegetarian-friendly 5-cheese ravioli with pesto and toasted pine nuts—definitely a winner! An Italian chef’s salad, chicken Caesar and Boardwalk field greens with blue cheese, dried cranberries and caramelized pecans suit the summertime mood of Paradise Gardens Park. Plus, kid-sized pizzas, pastas and a turkey meatball sandwich are also available for little beachcombers. All menu items are subject to change without notice.

Are you excited to get some pizza again from this quick-service location at Disneyland? let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!