Certain Disney Guests Can Now Save Hundreds On Vacation

Traveling to Walt Disney World can often be a costly vacation. But, there may be a new way to save hundreds, depending on where you are flying from.

At Disney World, we have seen price increases across the board. Most recently, Disney Genie+ has been added to the docket of possible options and upgrades that Guests can purchase. Now, FastPasses being free are a thing of the past, whereas Lightning Lane is the new paid upgrade. This means that Guests looking to skip lines will have to pay $15.00 per person to ride certain attractions, while others have their own individual price. Depending on what rides you want to skip the line on, and how big your party is, these new offerings, while convenient, can drive up the daily cost for you.

We have also seen price increases on food, as well as prices for tickets. Park Hopper Plus 4-day tickets used to range from $546.65 — $708.57 and are now $559.53 — $708.57. It appears that on average, multi-day tickets increased by around $20 or so. Plus, there are now new experiences such at the Galactic Starcruiser available for Guests, which will cost nearly $6000 for a two-night stay, elevating the Disney experience and putting a new “normal” on such a costly price tag. Since so many Disney fans want to do it all, finding areas in which you can save some money is key.

At times, Disney will have deals on their hotel rooms which is always a fantastic option for Guests, but being able to save on a flight is the cherry on top. Recently, Orlando International Airport (@MCO) posted to Twitter to announce a new discount flight option called Play Airlines would now be available from Reykjavik to Orlando.

A new player has entered the game! @PlayAirlines, a low-cost Icelandic airline, will start service from Reykjavík (KEF) to MCO on September 30, 2022! 🇮🇸

Details: https://bit.ly/3LVk5Uj

Book at: https://flyplay.com

Play extended more information on the new flight option for Orlando visitors:

PLAY airlines has launched its ticket sales to Orlando, Florida in the U.S. PLAY´s first flight to Orlando will be September 30. PLAY will operate flights to Orlando International Airport three times a week, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from Orlando International Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Orlando will be PLAY´s fourth destination in the U.S. The other three destinations are Boston, Baltimore/Washington DC and New York, all starting in Spring/Summer 2022. PLAY will be adding Airbus A321neo Long Range (LR) aircraft to its fleet, making it possible to operate flights to Orlando. PLAY uses the standard model of the Airbus A321neo, but the Airbus A321neo LR is the same aircraft with more fuel capacity and, therefore, capable of flying further than PLAY’s existing Airbus A321s. From Orlando International Airport, travelers can soon travel around Florida with the Brightline high-speed rail. The expansion of the Brightline rail is well underway, and the route from Orlando International to Miami is expected to open in early 2023.

These deals will allow Guests to save hundreds on their vacation, dates pending.

Although it will take a few months before this option will come into play, the good news is that it will still be while the 50th anniversary is going on, so Guests can plan to not only see Disney World, but see it during the height of the celebrations. With Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire returning by then, and hopefully Fantasmic! there will be a lot to experience. Unfortunately, Disney’s Magical Express is no longer available for Guests, however, Mears Connect is available.

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

What do you think of the current pricing of a Walt Disney World vacation?

