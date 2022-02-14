Guest Warns Others Against This Disney Genie+ “Scam Alert”

Last year, Disney World and Disneyland launched the new Disney Genie service, which has mixed reviews from fans and Guests.

In case you were not aware, both FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and MaxPass at Disneyland are now officially retired, and instead, Lightning Lane is taking its place — a paid service. Lightning Lane is part of the new Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ service offered.

Guests visiting Disney World or Disneyland who do not wish to stand in line, can opt to pay for Lightning Lane. The new “a la carte” option allows the individual purchase of Lightning Lane for some of the most popular attractions, including WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure.

Disneyland describes Lightning Lane as:

This new “a la carte” option allows the individual purchase of Lightning Lane entrance arrival windows for some of our most popular attractions: Radiator Springs Racers and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure park, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland park (subject to limited availability; attractions not included with Disney Genie+). Pricing for the “a la carte” option will vary by date and attraction. Be sure to check the Disneyland app on the day of your visit for the latest pricing for each available Lightning Lane attraction entrance arrival window. If you choose this option, you may purchase the next available arrival window, one at a time, for up to two (2) attractions per day upon entering a theme park.

Well, one Guest took to Instagram to share that a new Disney Genie+ “scam” is going around — sort of.

In a new video posted to Instagram by @mouseinfo, they are warning Guests visiting Disneyland of a “scam” — which is really not a scam at all. Let us explain.

@mouseinfo is heard saying “Genie+ scam alert” before sharing a “scam attempt” that they were part of.

“We were booking ourselves a Lightning Lane reservation for the Haunted Mansion and this couple came up to us and was like ‘Hey, we will buy you churros if you give us your screen shot of your Lightning Lane bar code’,” the user said.

Obviously we told them ‘no’,” he continued to explain before showing where they spotted the couple. He proceeded to point over to an area near Sleeping Beauty castle, which is when you see him holding a churro — meaning this entire video is a complete joke and was just posted to give some users a laugh.

@mouseinfo’s followers got a kick out of the video as comments came pouring in. One user said “this was a good one” as someone else wrote “some people in the comments did not understand the assignment.”

Check out the hilarious video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MouseInfo | Disney News & Fun (@mouseinfo)

Again, please note this is a complete joke and no one was scammed out of their Lightning Lane reservation. If you ever do have an issue with Lightning Lane purchases or redemptions, visit a nearby Cast Member for assistance.

For more information on Lightning Lane, visit our website here.

Do you enjoy using Disney Genie or Lightning Lane? Let us know in the comments below.