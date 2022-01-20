Universal Guests Take Cover After Park is Hit With Snowfall

It was only a few months ago that we reported that it was snowing at Universal! But not the Universal theme park you may have in mind.

Although many Guests may think of Universal Orlando Resort when we discuss Universal, there are plenty more Parks around the globe. Orlando may not ever experience snow as the sunny climate rarely allows the state of Florida to become cold enough to produce flurries. In Central Florida, the only snow you will ever see is made up of snow. That being said, Universal Studios Beijing does see a lot of snow!

In November, the snowfall became so overwhelming that outdoor attractions had to shut down, and now, it is snowing once again. Roller Coaster Dream (@RCDclub) posted a video of the current snowfall that can be seen in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The snowfall is light but is sticking to the roofs of the buildings in Hogsmeade, and we can see Guests are dressed for the weather with their winter coats on, and looking for cover.

Harry Potter area in Universal Studios Beijing is snowing again!

Harry Potter area in Universal Studios Beijing is snowing again! pic.twitter.com/HPsGXS5SVi — Roller Coaster Dream 过山车之梦 (@RCDclub) January 20, 2022

It seems that the snowfall would have to be greater to cause Universal to stop running their attractions as there was no notice that outdoor rides would be coming to a halt today.

The Universal Beijing Resort is home to seven distinct lands featuring franchises such as Harry Potter, Transformers, Jurassic World, and more. While some lands such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter are the same as you will see them in other Universal theme parks, some lands are new and exciting.

As we have discussed, in Universal Beijing Resort’s Jurassic World land, Guests are immersed into Isla Nublar. Isla Nublar is home to the Jurassic World Adventure attraction, which can only be found at the Universal Beijing Resort. The cutting-edge attraction has Guests being chased by the Indominos Rex from the Jurassic World film. It is unlike any of the other Jurassic World attractions found at other Universal theme parks.

After Universal Beijing, the next new Universal Resort to open will be Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida. At the moment, there is no exact timeline on when it will open, but it seems that that current goal is 2025.

What do you think of this snowfall hitting Universal Beijing? Let us know in the comments below!

