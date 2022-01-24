Universal Entices Guests to Get Soaked During Frost Advisory

If you are currently in Orlando, Florida on a Disney World and Universal vacation, you may be wondering where the Florida sun is. This past week has been quite chilly here in Orlando, with today marking the coldest day yet.

Today, we announced that Orlando was under a frost advisory as some Disney and Universal Guests woke up to a chilly 35 degree temperature. As we reported:

This afternoon looks like it will warm up a bit as the high for Lake Buena Vista, which is where Walt Disney World is located, is 64 degrees. Tomorrow looks like it will be even colder as The Weather Channel is forecasting a high of 56 degrees with an 80% chance of rain. Related: Guests Take Cover as First Snowfall Stuns Disney Park

At Disney World, the main water attraction Splash Mountain is currently closed for refurbishments, which is great timing as getting wet while wearing a puffer jacket and mittens is not at the top of most Disney fan’s list. Typhoon Lagoon remains closed for today and tomorrow as well.

Over at Universal Orlando Resort however, it seems that Universal is convincing Guests to get their chill on by riding one of the water attractions at Islands of Adventure. The Twitter account for Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) always has a playful nature to it, and today, the account cheekily announced that Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is only at a five minute wait, enticing Guests to ride!

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls® is a 5-minute wait. Plan accordingly.

Incase you have yet to ride Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, the attraction is a flume ride that leaves Guests soaking wet, and would likely not be a fun adventure to dive into during a frost advisory. That being said, there are full-sized dryers near the attraction if you want to take advantage of the short wait times without catching hypothermia!

Luckily, a frost advisory is usually the coldest thing Guests will have to experience while in Orlando, as the snowfalls we have been seeing in Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, Universal Beijing, and more are much colder than the chill that is currently dominating the sunshine state!

Universal describes the attraction as:

Plan to Get Very, Very Wet.

Part roller coaster, part water flume, this ride combines the fun of the classic cartoons with edge-of-your-seat action. You’ll slosh your way through twists and turns along with lovably laughable Royal Canadian Mountie, Dudley Do-Right. As you approach a nail-biting 75-foot drop, get ready to whoosh down the track for the biggest splash of your life.

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

Would you ride a water attraction at Universal during a frost advisory?

