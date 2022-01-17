MCU Star Says New Powers Are “Weird, Erotic”

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Marvel fans are ready for director Taika Waititi to bring back characters like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor 4 is set to be one of the highlights of Marvel Studios’ Phase Four Plans. Recently, actress Tessa Thompson shared her thoughts on some of Valkyrie’s powers.

Valkyrie debuted in the MCU in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) when Thor, Bruce Banner/ Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) were trapped on Sakaar with the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). She joined the Revengers and helped them stop Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Marvel fans last saw Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie in Avengers: Engame (2019), where she helped the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all. The Phase Three film ended with Thor naming Valkyrie the new King of Asgard. And Love and Thunder is picking up right after that and is rumored to introduce a love interest for Valkyrie.

In an interview with W Magazine to promote her new film Passing, she shared some thoughts about Valkyrie’s powers, saying:

“She has weird skills, to be honest. She can sense when someone is close to death, and she takes them into Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife. She can revive people. But when she revives people, sometimes she ends up in their body. It’s a weird thing. It can be quite erotic. And then she has superhuman strength and is essentially God.”

She later clarified that she was talking about Valkyrie’s powers in Marvel Comics.

What are Valkyrie’s powers?

There have been multiple Valkyrie’s in Marvel Comics. The first, named Brunnhilde, was introduced in Defenders #4 (1972) by Steve Englehart and Sal Buscema. Like all other Asgardians, she has the powers of super-strength, speed, agility, and longevity. However, what sets Valkyrie apart is her “Death Perception”, which allows her to sense when someone is going to die by their death glow and guide them to the afterlife in Valhalla.

However, her death perception does not allow her to revive characters so Tessa Thompson may have slipped up and revealed a new MCU power for the Valkyrior.

Brunnhilde was trapped in a mystic crystal of souls by Amora the Enchantress, who would use the crystal to grant the powers of Valkyrie on her pawns. This is how socialite Samantha Parrington became Valkyrie. On Marvel’s website, Parrington lends her name to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in Thor but her name is never revealed.

The MCU character has more in common with the current Valkyrie, Runa. This makes sense since Runa was based on Tessa Thompson’s performance. She was introduced in King in Black: Return of the Valkyries #1 (2021) by Jason Aaron, Torunn Grønbekk, and Nina Vakueva.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

While there’s little information about Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel executive Andy Park jokingly revealed that director Taika Waititi “shouldn’t be allowed to make a movie like this”:

“You’ll be surprised and push these characters and the visuals go along with that. I think Taika said it in some interview where he’s just like, he’s surprised that he’s even, he shouldn’t be allowed to make a movie like this. And I get it,” he added. “This movie is crazy wild. It’s so much fun. And I simply cannot wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so much fun to work on and design so many characters and do keyframes for. It’s going to be a good one. It’s going to be fun.”

Much of the cast of director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) will join the survivors of Asgard. Include brash adventurer Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and Drax (Dave Bautista).