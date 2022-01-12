Guest Screams After Being Stuck on Broken Disney Ride with Music Loop

For many, getting stuck on a Walt Disney World attraction would sound like a bummer. When this happens, Guests lose a few minutes out of their magical day, but on the plus side, you can take in the details of the attraction around you that in any other circumstance you would only be able to catch a moment’s glimpse of.

One thing that many Disney attractions have in common is that they have music accompanying it. Almost every Disney attraction that fits into the “dark ride” category tells a story visually and through song. A lot of this music is often iconic such as songs from Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Splash Mountain, Soarin’, and more. Another standout song that has grown even more popular with the fame of the Johnny Depp-led movie franchise is in the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. Found in Adventureland in the Magic Kingdom, Guests can hum along to “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).”

Although these songs are a ton of fun, they are meant to be enjoyed in shorter spurts. But, if you are ever stuck on an attraction, you may start to quickly get sick of the music you are hearing. In a Reddit thread, one Disney Guest recalled a time where they were stuck on Pirates of the Caribbean for quite some time. It seems that Cast Members were likely planning an evacuation for the Guests, which could be timely. The Guest who wrote the post was getting sick of the music playing on loop and, in frustration, called out for the music to stop.

To their luck, Cast Members were watching and could hear what was going on in the actual ride space and turned off the music! PandaBroth shared the story below:

I once got stuck in the Pirates water ride and as it was nearing the end of the ride by where the pirates was singing “yo ho, yo ho the Pirates life for me” our ride got stuck. We thought they will fix it soon, but as it was becoming apparent to us that its not getting fixed 10 minutes into the maintenance , me and my brothers were getting sick of listening to the Pirates Life on repeat. I yelled in frustration “At least turn off the damn music!” Not expecting anything. Little did I know, that a crew member was listening in and the song was shut off for the remainder of the maintenance.

Having been stuck on “it’s a small world” in the past for 30 minutes, I can understand how listening to the same Disney tune over and over when you cannot move can get slightly frustrating, but thankfully Cast Members are always around to help!

Disney describes the attraction as:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

What do you think of this story? What ride would you not want to get stuck on?

