Disney Guests Left Hanging at Top of Scary Drop

Guests can expect a fantastic experience when visiting all of the Disney Parks across the world. While these Parks are all great, none truly compare to the special magic that the original Disneyland offers Guests in Southern California. With classic and original attractions like Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, “it’s a small world” and the Matterhorn Bobsleds, it’s no wonder this Resort is a big hit with local and international Guests.

One thing that isn’t so great though is when a ride gets stuck. While this is a common occurrence with even some passionate Disney fans hoping it happens to them, getting stuck for most is an annoying or even scary experience, especially when at the top of a 50-foot-drop in a Disney Park.

In a video posted to TikTok by Lizzie Makes Magic (@lizziemakesmagic), Disneyland Guests can be seen trapped at the top of Splash Mountain just before the big drop. See the full video below:

As shown in the video, some very unlucky (or lucky, depending on how you feel about Disney evacuations) got stuck right before the huge drop on Splash Mountain. Eventually, the Guests were forced to carefully evacuate while staring done the intense drop.

Splash Mountain is an incredibly popular ride that has been loved for decades, but the attraction will actually be undergoing a complete transformation very soon. It was announced first back in 2020 that Splash Mountain would be taking characters and stories from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009) and completely reimagining Splash Mountain. The decision comes after many years of controversy regarding The Song of the South (1946), the film on which Splash Mountain is based upon.

This decision was met with love and adoration from some, and disapproval by others, with many claiming that they will miss the iconic Disney log-flume attraction.

More on Disneyland’s iconic Splash Mountain:

A Hare-Raising Adventure Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!

You Will Get Wet! This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.

A Splash of History Many of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.

Have you ever had to evacuate a Disney ride? What ride would you hate to get stuck on? Let us know in the comments below!

