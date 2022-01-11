Video: Young Disney Guest Gives Gaston the Cold Shoulder

When we visit the Disney Parks, one of activities many look forward to is meeting Disney characters. From giving Mickey a hug to talking about dresses with the Disney Princesses, character meet and greets are a highlight for many. And one of the more popular characters Guests love to meet is Gaston from Disney’s animated film, Beauty and the Beast.

Gaston is fun, charismatic, and really loves interacting with Guests. We have reported on interactions with Gaston calling a Guest his “insignificant other” as well as hilariously roasting another. Now, we are seeing Gaston attempt to interact with a young Disneyland Guest, who completely ignores him!

One Disney fan shared a video of a child named Hamm completely ignoring Gaston as he tries to have a conversation. They captioned the video:

Hamm’s top skill… ignoring adults 🤣 Also this Gaston is amazing! 😍#gaston #beautyandthebeast #disneyland #marypoppins #disneybaby #disney #disneylandcharacters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tucker Bohman (@toystorydad)

In the video, you can see Gaston attempting to have a conversation with little Hamm, who, clearly has other intentions as he completely ignores him and gives him the cold shoulder. This video is adorable and we love how Gaston handled the situation.

Do you have a fun interaction with Gaston? Tell us your story in the comments below.

