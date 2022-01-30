Disney Ferry Boat Breaks Down, Ends Up Towed Away

Walt Disney World Resort isn’t just magical because of the attractions.
From the immersive decorations to the elegant Resorts to the dining options and everything in between, Guests from all around the world visit Walt Disney World Resort to experience their own Disney magic.
Sometimes, however, we get a unique peek behind the curtain.
TikTok user @Beautynbeastdw recently posted a video of a boat at EPCOT’s Friendship Launch that didn’t quite make it to its destination.
As you can see in the video above, the ferry boat, which takes Guests from their Resort to the Parks, was being towed. Of course Disney Cast Members got the boat exactly where it needed to go and there were plenty more to make sure Guests still had transportation options to the Park.
Disney World’s official information on water transportation can be found below:
All Aboard!
Turn your travel into a treat on our fleet of boats that’s an attraction in itself.
Take in the scenery and relax with welcome breezes as you sail around Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake. Feel the wind in your hair and the magic in the air as you cruise Crescent Lake and Lake Hollywood. Water taxis and ferries sail to and from Magic Kingdom park. Most routes run on 15- to 30-minute intervals.
Magic Kingdom Park
Accessible by water launch (also known as water taxi) from:
- Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Ferryboats connect Magic Kingdom park to the Transportation and Ticket Center.
Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Watercraft Service is available from the following Resort hotels:
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel
- Walt Disney World Swan Hotel
Disney Springs
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney’s Port Orleans – French Quarter
Hours of operation vary subject to water and weather conditions. Please note that no luggage or alcohol of any type is permitted on Disney watercraft. All strollers must be folded and stowed out of the aisle. Medical strollers for disabled Guests will be treated as wheelchairs.
How to Use Walt Disney World Water TransportationGetting where you want to go is easy when riding aboard Walt Disney World Water Transportation—including water launch, boat and ferryboat service to Magic Kingdom park and select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.Simply wait at one of the convenient and well-marked pickup points throughout Walt Disney World Resort. Your ride will then arrive—usually within minutes—ready to transport you to a variety of destinations. Keep in mind that certain destinations are not direct; you may be required to take a connecting mode of transportation to reach your destination.For more information or further assistance, just ask a Cast Member!
At EPCOT, Guests can enjoy many unique and thrilling attractions including Spaceship Earth, Mission: Space, Test Track, Frozen Ever After, The Seas with Nemo & Friends, Journey into Imagination with Figment, Living with the Land, Soarin’ Around the World, and many others.
EPCOT is currently slated to open the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster later this year.
