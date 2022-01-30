Disney Ferry Boat Breaks Down, Ends Up Towed Away

Walt Disney World Resort isn’t just magical because of the attractions.

From the immersive decorations to the elegant Resorts to the dining options and everything in between, Guests from all around the world visit Walt Disney World Resort to experience their own Disney magic.

Sometimes, however, we get a unique peek behind the curtain.

TikTok user @Beautynbeastdw recently posted a video of a boat at EPCOT’s Friendship Launch that didn’t quite make it to its destination.

As you can see in the video above, the ferry boat, which takes Guests from their Resort to the Parks, was being towed. Of course Disney Cast Members got the boat exactly where it needed to go and there were plenty more to make sure Guests still had transportation options to the Park.

Disney World’s official information on water transportation can be found below:

How to Use Walt Disney World Water Transportation Getting where you want to go is easy when riding aboard Walt Disney World Water Transportation—including water launch, boat and ferryboat service to Magic Kingdom park and select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.Simply wait at one of the convenient and well-marked pickup points throughout Walt Disney World Resort. Your ride will then arrive—usually within minutes—ready to transport you to a variety of destinations. Keep in mind that certain destinations are not direct; you may be required to take a connecting mode of transportation to reach your destination.For more information or further assistance, just ask a Cast Member!

At EPCOT, Guests can enjoy many unique and thrilling attractions including Spaceship Earth, Mission: Space, Test Track, Frozen Ever After, The Seas with Nemo & Friends, Journey into Imagination with Figment, Living with the Land, Soarin’ Around the World, and many others.

EPCOT is currently slated to open the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster later this year.

What do you think of Disney World Water Transportation? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about Disneyland Resort for a trip to enjoy Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure?