Disney Skyliner Temporary Closure Expected To Be Shorter

Walt Disney World Resort has many forms of transportation to get Guests to and from the Parks.

While bus transportation has been the most popular, Disney introduced the Skyliner just a few years ago that runs from select Resorts to both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

While the gondola-style travel is fun and can be efficient, there is a lot of technology and “moving parts” involved in operating the Skyliner that requires constant maintenance.

We previously reported that the Skyliner route that connects EPCOT International Gateway, Disney’s Riviera Resort, and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort would be closed from Sunday, January 23 to January 28, but we now have an exciting update to share. The Disney Skyliner is now expected to be closed three days during this time period, rather than five.

The Skyliner travels to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios from the following Resorts:

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort (this is the central Skyliner hub)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Walt Disney World describes this mode of transportation as:

Take to the skies—travel by aerial gondola for a bird’s-eye view of various locations around Walt Disney World Resort! Discover Disney Skyliner, an incredible way to travel around Walt Disney World Resort! Glide across the sky and add an extra dash of pixie dust to your day. This grand, state-of-the-art gondola system conveniently connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and International Gateway at Epcot to the following Resort hotels: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Riviera Resort. Guests will be able to enjoy easy access to Disney’s BoardWalk entertainment district and a fun way to travel between International Gateway at Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Plus, the Disney Skyliner provides a relaxing trip to dining locations across Disney Resort hotels—including Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. Some of the gondolas are adorned with iconic Disney Characters, figures from Disney attractions and film favorites, which makes getting around even more magical as Guests enjoy breathtaking vistas over and between each of these enchanting locations! Please Note: Guests travelling on the Disney Skyliner will not be able to access the Epcot parking lot after Epcot has closed for the day. If you are attempting to return to your parked car, please use alternate transportation such as a Disney bus.

Bus services are available at the Resorts when Disney Skyliner is closed.

